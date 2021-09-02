Actor Armaan Kohli sent to 14-day judicial custody in drug case

A Mumbai court on September 1 sent Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli to a 14-day judicial remand at the end of his Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody.

Kohli, soon after being remanded to judicial custody, moved a bail plea before the court.

An alleged drug peddler, Ajay Raju Singh, who was arrested by the NCB, too, was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the court.

Earlier, Kohli was questioned by the NCB after banned drugs were allegedly recovered from his house in Mumbai, reported news agency PTI citing sources in the central agency.

The NCB arrested Kohli in a drug-related case in the morning of August 29. According to news agency ANI , Kohli and drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh were arrested under sections 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, & 35 of the NDPS Act.

An NCB team raided Kohli's house in the evening of August 28 and later took him to the agency's office in south Mumbai as some narcotics were found at his house, said an official.

Earlier, the NCB had told the court it had seized more than one gram of cocaine from the actor's house during a raid.

The central agency had told the court that there was evidence to suggest Kohli, booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was associated with an international drug syndicate.

Meanwhile, Singh was booked by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police in 2018 in connection with the seizure of a huge quantity of Ephedrine, an official had said on Sunday.

Kohli has featured in the Salman Khan-starter "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo", among other Hindi films, and was also one of the contestants of the TV reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

(With inputs from agencies)