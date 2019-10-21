Action rules the roost as Hrithik Roshan's War enters Rs 300 crore club in 19 days

Fast cars zooming around, sleek action, two top leading men pitted against each other … they did go missing from the big screen until Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War showed up.

War has once again proved that the action genre will never go out of fashion if a movie checks all the right boxes in terms of content, effects, among others.

According to film and trade business analyst, Girish Johar, action category is one of the backbones of the film space as it appeals to a wide audience. It is the grandeur of the genre and the visual appeal of such films that bring in audiences in larger numbers to the theatres.

This is why War managed to collect as much as Rs 50 crore on its opening day and since then the film has maintained the momentum at the box office so much so that it has now entered the Rs 300 crore club.

"Action is a global phenomenon. If you have right location, right star cast it always works. Larger than life films are a global taste and not just India. All kind of superhero films, to Bond films to a War, it will always have takers because big screen will always attract larger than life action," said Amit Sharma, MD, Miraj Cinemas.

It is such films that reiterate the fact that theatres are here to stay for long despite people watching content in the comfort of their homes.

Every exhibitor in the country believes that the experience people get in cinema halls can never be replaced by video streaming platforms. Hence, they see no threat from OTT platforms.

And who would deny that action films are best enjoyed in a theatre which is why the genre has delivered some of the biggest moneymaking ventures not just in India but across the world.

In fact, Hollywood has tasted success in India with its action franchises like Avengers, Mission Impossible, Fast & Furious, among others.

Plus, movies from down south in India too have broken records and lured the Hindi speaking audience with action flicks like KGF, recently released Sye Raa.

Action films have the potential to do strong business and the success of such offerings helps in infusing confidence in the exhibition space and also help in maintaining the money flow for other ventures. Plus, action films encourage mass movie going culture which is the need of the hour for the film industry.

However, not many films from the action genre have hit theatres lately and this is because the economics of such films are high.

"Action entails a lot of money expenditure. Lot of precautions have to be taken on the set. Lot of safety measures have to be taken. India has also started signing up Hollywood directors. Hence, action genre is capital intensive which has to be justified with big names," explained Johar.

And big names do not come cheap. From Dwayne Johnson to Salman Khan, from Akshay Kumar to Jackie Chan, these are the biggest action stars who attract audiences in large numbers thanks to their fan following and their names are enough to get strong opening numbers.

And some lessons can be taken from successful movies like the Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg and Dhoom franchises.

If Ek Tha Tiger doubled its investments by earning over Rs 180 crore, its sequel Tiger Zinda Hai fared even better, raking in more than Rs 300 crore.

Similarly, films from the Dhoom franchise have all earned strong profits.

In 2004, Dhoom minted Rs 31 crore with a budget of R 11 crore. Its sequel in 2006 earned Rs 81 crore with an investment of Rs 42 crore and the last offering from the Dhoom franchise collected Rs 260 crore with a budget of Rs 175 crore.

The success of such franchises has paved way for similar movies. Director Rohit Shetty is planning a cop universe while there is the Dabangg series.

Action films may have been off the radar for a while but wait until you hear the new films in the pipeline. There is Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, scheduled to hit theatres in December this year. The actor has announced his next action venture - Radhe - for next year's Eid.

Bollywood's famous action hero Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi will also hit theatres in March next year.