Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu review: Akshara Haasan unravels the ‘Myth of a Good Girl’ for us

Sons and daughters are expected to toe the line. But what happens when a daughter called Pavitra (‘Pure’) doesn’t want to wear the goody two shoes provided to her?

Most mainstream cinema is testosterone-led, shows on OTT platforms too have us watch boys with low self esteem discover ‘manhood’ (read ‘find ridiculously pretty girls who fall for their non-existent charms).

Young women crossing the invisible Lakshman Rekha are mostly shown to meet lonely, sad, tragic ends and are often called rude, unmentionable names. If there is light at the end of their rebellious tunnel, it usually is a flashlight in the hands of ‘Prince Charming’ - a gentle foray into this world of rebellion and does not make any bold statement, calming any ruffled feathers.

Akshara Haasan plays Pavithra who is aptly named. Her mother teaches Carnatic music, her grandma sings too, and her dad is the newspaper-reading, cricket-watching guy, who doesn’t say anything much. Pavithra’s mother teaches music to someone online and is constantly telling the girl off. Her insults to the student will resonate with anyone forced to study music as a child. I smiled as the mother - played wonderfully by Malgudi Subha - watches like a tennis audience as Pavithra sings under the tutelage of her grandmother (played by Usha Uthup). Pavithra’s mother insists too that her daughter wear clothes that she, the mother, has selected for her. Pavithra’s dad too is a fan of a particular cricketer, but does not like the one Pavithra likes. He just trashes the lad and switches the television off instead of watching him play. Will Pavithra ever be able to tell her father that it is that very cricketer whom she loves.

Pavithra has two friends who, as in morality tales, represent the angel and the devil or the traditional rule follower and the rebel. The ‘good’ girl Jessica (Shalini Vijaykumar) gets her boyfriend to do research for her college project, buy her food and generally do all her work. The ‘naughty’ girl Rathi says Jessica should use her hands and legs and should use her own brains instead of getting help. The difference between the two friends becomes clearer when Jessica tells Pavithra not to think of getting involved physically with the cricketer boyfriend. That she should first get permission from family and friends (means marriage). But Rathi laughs at this old-fashioned view and tells Pavithra, she just needs to be careful when she’s allowing her feelings to be expressed physically.

Pavithra is unable to make a choice, and her two friends are very emphatic that they are right and the other wrong. They hold the proverbial gun to her head. Pavithra is conflicted. But she will have to make that choice soon because her parents leave town.

Pavithra’s cowardice in decision making comes through really well in the film. But the solution, though satisfying, is too pat, too simplistic.

My problem was with Pavithra herself. The writer-director does not give her any quality which makes me root for her and hope she succeeds, even if her objective is simply to ‘get laid’. But Akshara Haasan does a decent job, with what has been given to her. This film could have been so much more, but it's a good start. As the final song tells us: ‘Fear, Innocence, Coyness and Chastity’ are indeed overrated…