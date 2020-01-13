Academy Awards 2020: Nominations for Oscars announced; Joaquin Phoenix, Leonardo DiCaprio in running for best actor

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts on January 13 revealed the nominees for the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress in Leading Role and Best Actor in Leading Role categories, among others.

, the nominees are:Ford v Ferrari/Le Mans '66The IrishmanJojo RabbitJokerLittle WomenMarriage Story1917Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role are:

Antonio Banderas for Pain & Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver for Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix for Joker

Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes

Parasite.are:Martin Scorsese for The IrishmanTodd Phillips for JokerSam Mendes for 1917Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in HollywoodBong Joon-ho for ParasiteIn the, the nominees are:Cynthia Erivo for HarrietScarlett Johansson for Marriage StorySaoirse Ronan for Little WomenCharlize Theron for Bombshell

Renee Zellweger for Judy

This time around, the Academy Awards ceremony will not be having a host for the second consecutive time. Instead, according to ABC, the television network airing the show, the broadcast will be focused on "huge entertainment value, big musical numbers, big comedy and star power".

The Oscar nominations were being watched carefully, particularly after the nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), announced last week, were criticised for lack of diversity. BAFTA has now announced it will conduct a "careful and detailed review" of its process.