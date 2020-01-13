App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 07:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Academy Awards 2020: Nominations for Oscars announced; Joaquin Phoenix, Leonardo DiCaprio in running for best actor

The awards show will be held on February 9 and will not have a host for the second, consecutive year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts on January 13 revealed the nominees for the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress in Leading Role and Best Actor in Leading Role categories, among others.

In the Best Picture category, the nominees are:
Ford v Ferrari/Le Mans '66
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite. 

Nominees for the Best Director category are:
Martin Scorsese for The Irishman
Todd Phillips for Joker
Sam Mendes for 1917
Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho for Parasite
Nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role are:
Antonio Banderas for Pain & Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver for Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix for Joker
Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes 


In the Best Actress in Leading Role category, the nominees are:
Cynthia Erivo for Harriet
Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan for Little Women
Charlize Theron for Bombshell

Renee Zellweger for Judy 

This time around, the Academy Awards ceremony will not be having a host for the second consecutive time. Instead, according to ABC, the television network airing the show, the broadcast will be focused on "huge entertainment value, big musical numbers, big comedy and star power".

The Oscar nominations were being watched carefully, particularly after the nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), announced last week, were criticised for lack of diversity. BAFTA has now announced it will conduct a "careful and detailed review" of its process.

The 2019 Oscars was the first in 30 years to have no host. The 2020 awards show will be held on February 9.

First Published on Jan 13, 2020 07:26 pm

