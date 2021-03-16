English
Aamir Khan quits social media, leaves fans a heartfelt note in his 'last post'

However, Aamir Khan said fans could follow the official handle of his production house, Aamir Khan Productions, for updates about him and his films.

Moneycontrol News
March 16, 2021 / 03:47 PM IST
Aamir Khan.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan thanked fans for all their love as he shared his 'last social media post' a day after his birthday on March 15.

Khan celebrated his 56th birthday on March 14 and took to Twitter and Instagram to announce that he is quitting social media.

Khan wrote in his note, "Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway I have decided to drop the pretence."

However, the actor said fans could follow the official handle of his production house, Aamir Khan Productions, for updates about him and his films.

"We will continue to communicate as we did before. In addition, Aamir Khan Productions (AKP) has created its official channel. So, future updates on me and my films can be found there...Lots of love," Aamir wrote. It's not clear whether he will deactivate his personal accounts or simply stop posting on them.

On the work front, the Dangal actor will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, which will release on Christmas this year. The film is a Hindi remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role.
TAGS: #Aamir Khan #Entertainment #India
first published: Mar 16, 2021 03:47 pm

