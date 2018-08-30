A spooky tale of an urban legend, Stree looks for box office success

Going against a tendency to use tried-and-tested formulas for box office success, several Bollywood filmmakers are thinking out of the box and have offered audiences something new and something refreshing.

A example of this can be Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree, a horror-comedy that is expected be a laugh riot but not without its spooky moments that would bring moviegoers on the edge of the seats when it releases Friday. Trade pundits expect the film to open in the range of around Rs 4.25-5.25 crore on the back of a restrained promotional campaign, trailer and music.

Based on an urban legend, Stree deals with a paranormal phenomenon where a mysterious lady makes midnight appearances. It is based on the legend of Nale Ba that happened in Karnataka.

One of the most successful sub-genre of horror in Bollywood has been horror comedy and Stree falls in this category. While not many have experimented with this genre but those who have were rewarded as the films recorded strong revenues. Such successful horror comedies include Bhootnath, Bhootnath Returns, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, among others.

There have been times when there was a severe drought of novel ideas in Bollywood but then came along films like Newton, Delhi Belly, Tere Bin Laden, Udaan, Lipstick Under My Burkha that showed content-driven films can be both critically acclaimed and commercially viable.

Newton, a black comedy was not only nominated for Oscars under the foreign film category but it also stayed strong at the box office with collections to the tune of Rs 22 crore with a production budget of Rs 9 crore and Rs 6 crore spent on prints and advertising, respectively.

Similarly, Lipstick Under My Burkha which had a tough time getting clearance from the Censor Board due to its content actually was well received by the audiences and gathered as much as 16.52 crore with an investment of Rs 7 crore.

These unexpected successes are a sign that filmmakers are making brave attempts and are even getting applauded for their work.