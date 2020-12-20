A silent night of Christmas movies

(Image: AP)

Dozens of Hallmark-style holiday movies — always about someone who’s lost the season’s spirit meeting and being changed by someone who brims with good cheer — are plastered across streaming platforms at this time of the year. After the 2020 we have had though, this frothy American fare feels especially glib.

The transition from one year to the next, while immaterial more or less, never fails to feel emotionally significant. It is when optimism comes knocking. But the wickedness of the past twelve months has been enough to turn even the most earnest amongst us into a version of Ebenezer Scrooge. So it feels right to turn to Dickens' bleak and beautiful classic for help in turning bitterness into hope.

The very first film adaptation of ‘A Christmas Carol’, 1901’s <Scrooge, or Marley’s Ghost>, was by a pioneering British director — and magician — Walter R. Booth. In a trick that helped his film’s 5-minute runtime, he did away with the three ghosts altogether.

The spirit of Scrooge’s dead business partner, Marley, brings about visions past, present and yet-to-come. The sets on which these dreamy visions are projected were painted in wonky, almost expressionistic fashion, even if the film predates that creative movement. It is available on the British Film Institute’s YouTube channel. Regrettably their copy has no background score but hunting further leads to another one with organ sounds.

The tale was retold often in the silent era. A 1914 London Film Company production is the best preserved of the lot, while 1923’s is by far the most theistic. “Without exaggeration, one of the most remarkable pieces of photographic work ever thrown on a screen”, a review in the journal Nickelodeon said of the Edison short feature <A Christmas Carol> (1910) directed by the American J Searle Dawley. The adaptation, which took narrative license to show a more affecting transformation in Scrooge’s curmudgeonly attitude, has been known at times to draw tears in just over 11 minutes.

The themes of more recent holiday movies are largely of romance and family dysfunction. Christmas films from a century ago are not as easily characterised. Right from the first decades of cinema’s invention, studios were putting out short year-end releases that took advantage of the sentiment of Christmas. Father Christmas often made an appearance. He was the tall and lean protagonist of the very first Christmas movie, <Santa Claus> (1898) directed by Britain’s early cinema legend George Albert Smith. In <The Night Before Christmas> (1905), a film by Edwin S Porter, a more portly Santa Claus based on American imaginings was seen preparing for his annual night of gifting.

At least two extant silent films reflected on the contrast between deprivation and wealth, which becomes especially pronounced during festivals. Alfonse Frenguelli’s <Christmas Eve> (1915) showed a poor man being dismissed after stealing from the office so he can afford a sumptuous meal for his sickly wife. This is a simplistic tale about charity and forgiveness, easy to keep up with even without words or music. But things take an unexpected dark turn in <A little girl who did not believe in Santa Claus> (1907) as a rich boy kidnaps Santa so he can restore his poor friend’s lost cheer. Christmastide at gunpoint.

A rare newsreel about this time of year is <Making Christmas Crackers> (1910) where women are seen labouring in factories — sewing stockings and stacking firecrackers in boxes. Glimpses of their work, which is both tedious and repetitive, are juxtaposed with a fictional closing sequence where a family hurls those carefully-assembled crackers about in ecstasy. Impossible to say if this comment on the value of labour was accidental or intentional.

In 1913, a weird and wonderful masterpiece emerged from Russia in the form of <Insects’ Christmas>. The animator Ladislav Starevich (originally Władysław Starewicz) often gave insects, mainly stag beetles, an inner life in his short movies. His dead bugs performed love, infidelity and revenge on screen but not in this thinly-plotted holiday film. Here, they simply frolicked at a Christmas party thrown by Father Christmas in the forest.

Personally, such black, white, tinted and toned films have proved a magical alternative to standard entertainment through the pandemic. A grainy escape from the high-definition tumult of our moment. For their time, these were triumphs of technology. As we put faith in science to stop 2021 from being “bah, humbug" too, I recommend queueing up a silent night of holiday movies.