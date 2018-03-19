A great closing quarter for Bollywood, industry may end up earning Rs 750 crore by March 31

The last fortnight saw a very cold response at the box office but Bollywood is set to end the fiscal with startling numbers.

“The year 2018 is turning out to be one of the best for Hindi film industry in recent times. With first quarter of the new fiscal still a couple of weeks away, we already have a Rs 300 crore club film in Padmaavat and on our way to have the first Rs 100 crore film in Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety,”said film trade analyst Atul Mohan.

“Before March comes to end, we should get good numbers from Hichki and Baaghi2. Industry should be able to make Rs 750 crore in the first three months of 2018 and that will make to 25% of what we earned in 2017. In a nutshell, if we continue like this, then 2018 may turn out to be a golden year for us,” added Mohan.

With a combination of good music, content and star cast, Hichki and Baaghi2 are expected to bring in cheer to the box office and shoot up the total collection of the last quarter of 2017-2018 in order to touch the Rs 750 crore mark.

Cut to the last fortnight. While Raid didn’t show much promise on its opening day, the movie grossed Rs 39.75 crore nett over its first weekend. thus netting the second highest first weekend collections of 2018 after Padmavaat, which did business worth Rs 75.05 crore approximately in its opening weekend. Raid managed to go past Pad Man due to its better collection on Sunday with Friday and Saturday being very similar.

According to Boxofficeindia, it is also the third highest weekend collection for an Ajay Devgn-starrer after Golmaal Again made Rs 87.62 crore approximately and Singham Returns clocked almost Rs 76.52 crore.

For the old releases, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety had another excellent weekend as it grossed around Rs 5 crore during weekend, which is a drop of under 50% from last week and it took the collection of the film to close to Rs 99 crore.