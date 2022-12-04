 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'A Few Good Men' turns 30 and we still can’t handle the truth

Narendra Banad
Dec 04, 2022 / 06:13 PM IST

In revisiting Aaron Sorkin’s legal thriller 30 years later, one observes that Cruise and Nicholson are top-notch, the plotting and themes still hold up, but some of the characterisation understandably hasn’t aged well.

Tom Cruise in a still from 'A Few Good Men' (1992).

In 2007, I found myself in a study room with a classmate from business school at the end of a particularly exhausting week. We were working on an assignment when one of us happened to say something along the lines of “handling the truth” and the next thing you know, we had spent 20 minutes re-enacting the entire climax — not just the main Kafee-Jessup showdown but even the interjections from relatively minor characters like opposing counsel Ross and Judge Randolph. It was the most animated we had been all week. That’s the power of Aaron Sorkin’s crackling dialogue.

Jack Nicholson in a film still.

A Few Good Men was released on December 9, 1992. The film, directed by Rob Reiner, was an adaptation of the play of the same name also written by Aaron Sorkin. Starring Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, Demi Moore, and a murderer's row of recognisable character actors, the movie was nominated for four Academy Awards including Best Picture. It was also a huge commercial success, making over $240 million on a budget of $40 million.

The idea came about when Sorkin's sister told him about a hazing case she was working on for the Navy. At the time, he was working as a bartender, and wrote scenes for the play on paper napkins at the bar transcribing them into his computer when he went back home each night. The title came from a recruiting campaign for the United States Marine Corps, “We’re looking for a few good men.”

Cruise was one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood in 1992 (not much has changed), coming off an Oscar nomination for Born on the Fourth of July and following up with the megahit John Grisham adaptation The Firm (1991). This is Cruise’s second role as an officer in the Navy after Top Gun’s (1986) Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. Curiously enough, both characters are made fun of for being uncomfortable in boats despite being Naval officers.