95th Academy Awards: Rihanna, motherhood and megastardom

Motherhood has a new poster girl. When Rihanna appeared at the Super Bowl halftime show a few weeks ago, her fans were elated to simply see her on stage—in this case, a glass bar suspended mid-air—after seven long years. But then she looked into the camera coyly, and zipped down her red latex jacket to reveal, of all things, a baby bump.

Already an event steeped in history, Rihanna’s appearance at the Super Bowl was to be a 15-minute set, a tight medley of her biggest hits accompanied by a band and an army of dancers. She had barely begun, but the internet was shattered.

Days later, Rihanna’s British Vogue cover arrived—her second in her motherhood era, with the first being for US Vogue in May 2022, wearing a body-hugging red lace dress. On this latest cover, she’s seen leading the way in black, holding her partner A$AP Rocky’s hand, who clutches their first-born in his arms. Amid speculation about a new album—except for a few singles, including her Oscar nominated “Lift Me Up”, there hasn’t been a solid body of work since 2016’s stellar Anti—came the announcement that Rihanna will also perform at the Oscars on March 13.

The celebrity pregnancy has been its own kind of performance since long before social media, and the magazine cover has been its most prestigious stage. In 1991, the controversial Vanity Fair cover of Demi Moore in her third trimester, shot by celebrated photographer Annie Liebowitz, was that first kick in the belly. Naked but for her “hand-bra”, with a glorious 7-month baby bump (it was her third child with Bruce Willis), this visual of Moore was a statement against the idea of “seeing too much of a woman”. That pregnant women were beautiful and didn’t need to be hidden away was a rad idea at the time. So rad, in fact, that newsstands (the ones that didn’t outright refuse to carry this issue of Vanity Fair) covered this Demi Moore portrait in brown paper, leaving only her eyes visible—a treatment otherwise reserved for porn magazines.

Since then, revealing or revelling in pregnancy on a magazine cover has become something of a rite of passage for stars everywhere. Brooke Shields to Jennifer Lopez: If they were famous and pregnant, they were showing it off on a glossy in various states of undress. It became such a trend that, in 2003, a New York Times column wondered if the baby bump was the new Birkin bag. Sure, a woman standing proud of a beautifully large baby bump was a celebration of life, a device of empowerment, a vision for body positivity. It was also the hottest accessory of the season.

Tabloid culture (possibly one of the few things to segue seamlessly from print to digital) fed this obsession with pregnancies, which then of course began to define norms for the average woman's pregnancy. What shape is right, how much weight is okay, what do you wear, what do you eat, all became questions guided as much by celebrity interviews as by doctors. Notions of bad moms (Britney Spears with her shaved head and tattoos), yummy mummies (Gwyneth Paltrow with her lithe physique in mini skirts not three months after a baby), even personal redemption (Angelina Jolie re-invented) emerged.

Actor Satish Kaushik cremated “Press coverage of celebrity moms predictably replicated tired tropes and existing power gaps in class, race and gender,” wrote the academic Renee Ann Cramer in her 2012 book Fashion Talks: Undressing the Power of Style. “No matter how fashion-forward these celebrities are, media coverage of their pregnancies stops short of its emancipatory promise.” Closer home, Konkona Sen Sharma made waves with her maternity shoot for OK! India magazine in 2011. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anushka Sharma have all done it for India’s premier fashion magazines. There’s something of the formulaic about these pieces: Convex bodies and concave thoughts on this life-affirming experience, new chapters, multi-tasking, a search for meaning, continue to be pedalled as a potent force of inspiration. With social media, of course, came the power to define your own narrative, tell your own story. And, consequently, commodification. If you’re a brand name, so is your unborn child. The ‘visibility’ battle is long won; and now, maternity isn’t just a thing to be celebrated, it is a thing to be monetised. A 2021 New York Times piece titled “Celebrity Pregnancy is Big Business” explores the many ways that expectant mothers can make the most of their prenatal experience—with #collabs and #ads. A digital marketer is quoted as saying that sponsoring pregnant women’s posts leads to “exponential exposure”. Influencers from Kylie Jenner to Masoom Minawala vlog about their experiences with the fervour of documentarians. What’s the harm in a little product placement? The greatest cultural provocateurs, though, do try to push the needle on what the baby bump and the celebrity pregnancy symbolises. Beyonce has enveloped her pregnancies, her children and her own experiences in a shroud of high art with photoshoots and reveals during performances that create a considered dialogue with the past, with history. Katy Perry’s revelation of being pregnant with Orlando Bloom's baby came at the end of a music video, her taste for drama intact. And Rihanna? In her unique, disruptive style, Robyn Fenty continues to stunt for the free-range, independent-minded creative pursuit that has fans continuing to enlist in the Navy (as her fan base is called) almost two decades after she broke through. Along with being an actor, singer and performer, she’s a wildly successful businesswoman with a lucrative lingerie line and a makeup brand. Forbes pegged her net worth at $1.7 billion in 2021. At the Super Bowl halftime set, Rihanna danced straight through 12 songs, breaking just to pat some powder onto her nose, her hand casually but protectively perched on her belly. While the world posts photos of their baby bumps, or indeed, their children, stamped with little emojis to hide more than they tell, Rihanna stares straight at you with that searing come-at-me look. This is what the performance of pregnancy looks like for a multi-hyphenate in 2023: Drop an IPO, launch a perfume, belt out a few numbers, win a few awards, have babies in quick succession, NBD. It’s just the cycle of life.

Nidhi Gupta is a Mumbai-based freelance writer and editor.