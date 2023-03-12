 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

95th Academy Awards: Rihanna, motherhood and megastardom

Nidhi Gupta
Mar 12, 2023 / 07:07 PM IST

Is the celebrity baby bump image being reinvented for a new era?

Rihanna performing during the halftime show at Super Bowl 2023. While the world posts photos of their baby bumps stamped with little emojis to hide more than they tell, Rihanna stares straight at you with that searing come-at-me look. (Photo: AFP)

Motherhood has a new poster girl. When Rihanna appeared at the Super Bowl halftime show a few weeks ago, her fans were elated to simply see her on stage—in this case, a glass bar suspended mid-air—after seven long years. But then she looked into the camera coyly, and zipped down her red latex jacket to reveal, of all things, a baby bump.

Already an event steeped in history, Rihanna’s appearance at the Super Bowl was to be a 15-minute set, a tight medley of her biggest hits accompanied by a band and an army of dancers. She had barely begun, but the internet was shattered.

Days later, Rihanna’s British Vogue cover arrived—her second in her motherhood era, with the first being for US Vogue in May 2022, wearing a body-hugging red lace dress. On this latest cover, she’s seen leading the way in black, holding her partner A$AP Rocky’s hand, who clutches their first-born in his arms. Amid speculation about a new album—except for a few singles, including her Oscar nominated “Lift Me Up”, there hasn’t been a solid body of work since 2016’s stellar Anti—came the announcement that Rihanna will also perform at the Oscars on March 13.

The celebrity pregnancy has been its own kind of performance since long before social media, and the magazine cover has been its most prestigious stage. In 1991, the controversial Vanity Fair cover of Demi Moore in her third trimester, shot by celebrated photographer Annie Liebowitz, was that first kick in the belly. Naked but for her “hand-bra”, with a glorious 7-month baby bump (it was her third child with Bruce Willis), this visual of Moore was a statement against the idea of “seeing too much of a woman”. That pregnant women were beautiful and didn’t need to be hidden away was a rad idea at the time. So rad, in fact, that newsstands (the ones that didn’t outright refuse to carry this issue of Vanity Fair) covered this Demi Moore portrait in brown paper, leaving only her eyes visible—a treatment otherwise reserved for porn magazines.

Since then, revealing or revelling in pregnancy on a magazine cover has become something of a rite of passage for stars everywhere. Brooke Shields to Jennifer Lopez: If they were famous and pregnant, they were showing it off on a glossy in various states of undress. It became such a trend that, in 2003, a New York Times column wondered if the baby bump was the new Birkin bag. Sure, a woman standing proud of a beautifully large baby bump was a celebration of life, a device of empowerment, a vision for body positivity. It was also the hottest accessory of the season.