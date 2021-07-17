Factors that determine pay for actors, and why actresses seem to draw the short end of the stick

Alia Bhatt in 'Raazi', the highest-grossing female-centric film to date. (Image: screen grab)

What factors go into deciding the pay packages of leading female actors, from Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt and Taapsee Pannu? And how do female stars get paid vis-a-vis the males?

Gender pay gap in the movies is not a new conversation. It has been said time and again that there is a huge difference between what a leading man ends up getting paid and what an equally talented and successful leading lady may get.

Recently, actor Taapsee Pannu (Pink, Thappad, and most recently Haseen Dillruba) pointed out that when a male actor hikes his fee, it is seen as a sign of success, whereas a female doing the same is seen as the actor being difficult. This is an important observation by an industry insider, because pay packages are seldom disclosed by the actors and production houses. And indicators like tax returns filed by actors/actresses, and compilations of "top paid actors" by some media channels are inadequate to paint a complete picture.

This is obviously a complex issue, with multiple layers. In an attempt to unpack some of these layers, here's a breakdown of some factors that do go into fixing pay - for both male and female actors.

Do the hero and heroine have an equal role in the film?

Actor Deepika Padukone is Ranveer Singh's senior in the industry - she made her Hindi film debut in 2007, whereas Ranveer's first Hindi film released three years later in 2010. They've done multiple films together. Of these, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat have seen both having equally prominent roles.

Deepika ended up getting paid more than Ranveer, at least for Padmaavat. Did she get Rs 10 crore for it or Rs 15 crore? These numbers are best known only among the producers and the studios that are working closely with an actress.

Padmaavat is, of course, just one example - but it is a welcome reminder that it is possible for the industry to base remuneration on experience and role rather than gender.

Is there a difference in experience between the hero and the heroine?

Let's take the example of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt since they started their careers together with Student of the Year. Both have been successful, with Alia Bhatt being the top choice among the actresses of her generation.

In fact when the duo did Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania together, Varun hadn't seen a flop and Alia had suffered only Shaandaar (she'd done more films than he had too). Moreover, in these two films, both had an equal part to play. Based on this, if industry whispers are anything to go by, there wasn’t much of a difference between what they got paid.

Ditto for Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone coming together for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Other than the fact that Kapoor did the heavy-lifting in the song 'Badtameez Dil', there is nothing to differentiate his screen time, relevance to the plot and performance from Deepika’s contribution to the film. Both had made their debut on the same day (he with Saawariya, she with Om Shanti Om), and hence it would be fair that both were paid the same in the Karan Johar production. However, trade circles suggest that this wasn’t really the case as Deepika was yet to earn the crown of being an undisputed numero uno Bollywood actress, something that came calling after her hat-trick of money spinners with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Now for an example where there is a considerable difference in experience between the actors but not screen time: Deepika Padukone can take pride in the fact that she and Shah Rukh Khan had equal parts to play in Rohit Shetty's blockbuster Chennai Express. Yet one can't expect the same pay package for the duo. They are separated by more than a decade and a half of work experience. This isn't all; Shah Rukh Khan was at the top of his game when Chennai Express released - though Deepika's stock was rising as well.

On the other hand, when Shraddha Kapoor did Stree, it was to be expected that she would get a more lucrative offer than Rajkummar Rao to feature in the film. After all, even though Rajkummar has more screen time in the film, she was projected as its central protagonist. With her far more commercial star status, it was spoken about among those with know-how of the business that she got a better pay package as well, and made the most of the offer.

Is a heroine-centric film fetching similar returns?

There is one more factor to consider in the economics of making and marketing movies: who pulls in the crowds? This is where the RoI (return on investment) factor comes into the picture as well.

When Ranbir Kapoor does a Sanju, then - though there are leading ladies who get limited screen time - he truly is the star of the show. Sanju became a Rs342.53 crore all-time blockbuster.

Ditto for Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff who came together to make War, a Rs318 crore blockbuster, with Vaani Kapoor in a special appearance of sorts.

To reiterate the point about experience: one can't expect Tiger to have fetched even one-half the remuneration of Hrithik despite the fact that they have equal roles in the film. This is where seniority comes in.

Coming to the actresses. The highest-grossing female-centric film to date is Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi which made Rs124 crore. This is the only 100 crore-club female-centric film. By contrast, Kangana Ranaut's biggest commercial hit, Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi, earned Rs92.19 crore; Vidya Balan's The Dirty Picture: Rs80 crores; Sonam Kapoor's Neerja: Rs75.65 crore; and Priyanka Chopra's Mary Kom: Rs64 crore. This isn’t about the fact that women-centric films have lower budgets or are under-marketed; after all Raazi is the biggest example of a controlled budget film finding great push by Dharma Productions and emerging as a blockbuster.

In the West, we are seeing women actors becoming executive producers. Examples include Kate Winslet, Charlize Theron and Drew Barrymore. In India, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and Priyanka Chopra are taking on the double mantle of actors-producers. On July 15, 2021, soon after Taapsee Pannu remarked on the gender pay gap, she too announced the launch of her production company, Outsiders Films.

The leading ladies definitely deserve a lot because one can see how each one of the aforementioned leading ladies did the heavy-lifting in their respective films. However, once they also start delivering 100 crore club films regularly, and then march on to make a 200 crore club film and then create history with a 300 crore club blockbuster, they too would find similar top league placement when it comes to the pay package, as Sofia Vergara, Sofia Vergara and Gal Gadot command in the West.

Will Katrina Kaif's super-woman project with Ali Abbas Zafar emerge as one such turning point? Well, we'll know in a couple of years. Till then, aforementioned factors would eventually decide how much bigger and better can the remuneration factor be for the actresses. It’s not about the gender disparity; it’s more about the RoI factor.