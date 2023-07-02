6 forthcoming spy thriller films & web-series to look forward to

YRF's next in the spy thriller franchise, Tiger 3.

There is something about watching a high-octane spy thriller with its many twists and turns. While the genre has always enjoyed popularity, the audience has been treated to quite a few engaging spy thrillers in recent times including the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, Priyanka Chopra Jones’ Citadel and Ali Fazal-Gerard Butler starrer Kandahar. There is a whole host of Bollywood films and web series coming up in the genre, as well as a smattering of Hollywood projects with Indian stars marking their presence in them. Presenting a few from that exciting lot.

Heart of Stone

The much-anticipated trailer of this Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan-starrer dropped a couple of days ago and while it is a matter of pride to see Alia Bhatt in what seems to be pivotal role of the antagonist, this spy thriller also seems to have a lot of jaw-dropping stunts and action sequences. Scheduled to release on August 11 on Netflix, the Tom Harper-directorial sees Gadot as international intelligence agent Rachel Stone who embarks on a dangerous mission to protect the mysterious device known as ‘The Heart’.

Citadel

The American spy thriller series Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra Jones and Richard Madden received mixed reviews when it was released on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year. The show is supposed to include spin-offs in different languages set in different countries. The Indian version stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu and has Raj & DK helming the project. A few days ago, it was reported that Dhawan and Prabhu have finished the Serbia schedule of the Indian instalment created by the Russo Brothers.

Tiger 3

Originally set for a release on Eid this year, the makers of the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif movie postponed the date to Diwali 2023. The third instalment of the Tiger franchise will see Khan and Kaif reprise their roles as Indian spy Avinash Rathore and ex-ISI agent Zoya Humaimi respectively. The Maneesh Sharma-directorial also stars Emraan Hashmi and the one thing that the audience is looking most forward to – a cameo by none other than Shah Rukh Khan! It's payback time for Pathaan.

Berlin

Ishwak Singh, who effortlessly portrayed the role of Indian physicist and astronomer Vikram Sarabhai in the web series Rocket Boys, will be seen playing the role of a spy in the Atul Sabharwal-directorial Berlin alongside Aparshakti Khurana. Set in Delhi in the early ‘90s, the movie is said to be about a sign language expert who gets into the “dark vortex of rivalry” between intelligence agencies, deceit, and corruption.

Khufiya

In this neo-noir spy thriller film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the director is back to working with his favourite actor Tabu. Also starring Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi, the film is said to be based on the book Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan and sees Tabu as a RAW agent whose mission is to track down a mole selling India’s defence secrets. At the teaser launch of the film which is expected to release on Netflix, the director had said, “Working on films that explore people, characters, conflicts and relationships is something I truly enjoy.”

Ulajh

A female-led spy thriller, Ulajh stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead as an IFS officer who falls into a deep personal conspiracy while far from her home turf. Also starring Gulshan Devaiah, Sachin Khedekar and Roshan Mathew, the film is helmed by National Award-winner Sudhanshu Saria. The stylised espionage drama is said to have edge-of-the-seat twists and turns and visual appeal.