5 offerings in 10 months and all successful: Marvel continues to grow its foothold in India

India’s love for superheroes is increasing with every new release in this genre. Banking on this passion, Marvel Studios is betting big on India — so much so that when Stephen Wacker (VP – Creative Development, Marvel) came to India, he even hinted that Marvel’s next superhero could be from Mumbai or Delhi.

Time and again, Marvel has reiterated how important the Indian market is for the studio. In a 2016 interview, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, had said India has a movie-going culture and it was nice to see their films’ fan base growing in India.

In its latest offering, one of Marvel Comic’s most notorious villains, Venom, came to the big screen. And India can’t stop obsessing about it. The fascination for the character is so much that the film surpassed the business of Bollywood films released alongside.

Venom put up a strong total during its opening weekend with collections to the tune of Rs 15.61 crore. Ayushmann Khurranna-starrer AndhaDhun came close to Venom’s business with revenue of Rs 15 crore in three days but the latter is leading. Another release LoveYatri found no momentum in its first weekend and added only Rs 6.85 crore in three days.

2018 so far has seen as many as five Marvel ventures and none of them have been a disappointment for the Indian market. In fact, its mega offering Avengers: Infinity War replaced The Jungle Book at the top of the highest grossing Hollywood film in India. The 18th film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) grossed over Rs 200 crore.

The first Marvel film to come to India this year was Black Panther, a film that showed a different and a new world to the Marvel fans. This also signaled that the studio could move to other places in the world for its upcoming ventures. The movie had raked in more than Rs 50 crore in 13 days’ time in India and raked in Rs 13.75 crore in its opening weekend.

With the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp, Marvel consolidated its position in India. Despite minimum publicity, Marvel’s 20th film brought strong numbers.

The fact that a fairly peripheral character in the Marvel universe could see a strong opening in India is a testament to the studio’s lasting appeal in the country. The film did business of Rs 19.30 crore in three days of its release.

Unlike Ant-Man and the Wasp, there was a lot of buzz before the release of Deadpool 2. Banking on it, distributors Fox Star Studios booked theatres even at mass centres for the Hindi dubbed version of the film which resulted in good returns. Contribution of Hindi version of Deadpool 2 was over 41 percent of the first-day business, higher than the previous part.

The distributors of Deadpool 2 went all out for the release of the movie in India as the film was set to be showcased on approximately 2,100 screens in the country. Deadpool 2 was released in 2D, 4DX and IMAX 2D formats across India with 7,050 shows.