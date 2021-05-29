5 binge-worthy Netflix series coming in June

Netflix's Lupin season 2 is coming on June 11

June begins in less than three days and it’s unlikely that we’ll be able to step out of our house just yet as the pandemic continues.

Luckily, we have a number of binge-worthy streaming shows releasing on Netflix in June as we remain cooped up in our houses.

Here is a quick guide:

Sweet Tooth – June 4 (Eight episodes)

This American fantasy drama series is based on a comic book of the same name by Jeff Lemire. It was created by Jim Mickle for Netflix. The cast includes Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar and Will Forte, among others. The plot involves a boy whose half-human and half-deer searches for a new beginning with a protector in an adventure across a post-apocalyptic world.

Lupin season 2 – June 11 (Five episodes)

The series is expected to pick up from where the first season ended. The show is inspired by Arsène Lupin, a fictional gentleman thief created by French author Maurice Leblanc in 1905.

This Netflix original series was created by George Kay along with François Uzan. It has been directed by Ludovic Bernard and Hugo Gélin. It features Omar Sy, Hervé Pierre, Nicole Garcia, Clotilde Hesme, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella and Soufiane Guerrab, among others.

Penguin Town – June 16 (Eight episodes)

This documentary series is narrated by Patton Oswalt. It introduces viewers to a colony of endangered penguins as they flock to a South African town to find mates, raise families and show how they mix with locals.

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals – June 18 (16 episodes)

This 16-episode show features three travellers – Luis D. Ortiz and Megan Batoon and Jo Franco – who visit vacation rentals around the world and share their tips. Vacation rentals being showcased are all the way from affordable tree houses to exclusive private islands.

Sex/Life – June 25 (Eight episodes)

This is a story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband and a love from the woman’s past. The American comedy-drama series is developed by Stacy Rukeyser for Netflix. It is based on the novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton. The series features Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel and Adam Demos.

Besides these, Netflix will add Seinfeld (seasons 1-9), Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know, The Wedding Guest, 2 Hearts, David Attenborough's Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet, Fatherhood and Korean romance series Nevertheless to its streaming bouquet.