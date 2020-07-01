3 Point Analysis | How India's TikTok ban will impact content creators and influencers?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to find out what's next for these influencers and is this a bigger loss for the consumer?
TikTok created a new set of content creators in India who, in 15 seconds, entertained viewers and became influencers. Now with the government banning 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, what happens to these content creators?Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to find out what's next for these influencers and is this a bigger loss for the consumer?
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 09:32 pm