27th IFFK | Sanal Kumar Sasidharan: ‘My films have changed me, they are messages to myself, to purify myself’

Tanushree Ghosh
Dec 10, 2022 / 06:53 PM IST

In this exclusive interview, Malayalam independent filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, often seen as a provocateur, who went to jail this year, speaks about his new film 'Vazhakk' at IFFK, his films mirroring his life, his arrest and 'stalking' case and the Malayalam film industry.

Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan on the sets of 'Vazhakk' (The Quarrel), 2022.

Like all of Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's films, Vazhakk (The Quarrel), which is part of the Malayalam Cinema Today category at the ongoing 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), feels like a psychological trip. At its centre is a man Siddharthan (Tovino Thomas) who, as he drives away into the wilderness, is running away from having to make a decision, to accede to a divorce his wife seeks. In the jungle he meets a feeble Sathi (Kani Kusruti), whose own marital discord shows to him a upended image of his own. If Tovino's superhero act (Minnal Murali, 2021) was greatly applauded, Kusruti won the 2020 Kerala State Award (best actress) for Biriyaani.

With its characters, lost, floundering, grappling in a jungle-like maze of life, set to an immersive cinematography (Chandru Selvaraj) and beguiling background music (Prithvi Chandrasekhar), Vazhakk makes for a gripping watch. In this interview, Sasidharan talks about the making of the film, his works mirroring his life, his equation with film festivals, and the recent case where he was arrested on the accusation of stalking by Malayalam actress Manju Warrier. Warrier's ex-husband actor Dileep is a key accused in a high-profile abduction, rape and conspiracy case. Edited excerpts:

Tovino Thomas in a still from the film.

In the past, you’ve had run-ins with both the International Film Festival of India and International Film Festival of Kerala; if the 48th IFFI (2017) pulled out S Durga (formerly Sexy Durga), you withdrew Chola from the non-competitive Kaleidoscope section of the 24th IFFK (2019). That year, many Malayalam independent filmmakers were part of a ‘Reform the IFFK’ movement. You seem to have been back at the fest. What's changed at the IFFK?

Many people have a misconception that my protests at IFFK and IFFI were personal. They were not. I was not the first to protest that the then I&B minister (Smriti Irani) interfered with the jury’s decision to select my film S Durga at IFFI. The jury members, including the jury chairman (director Sujoy Ghosh), were the first to protest by filing resignation. My protest and court case was only a moral support for their protest. I still believe it was my duty. In fact, I was the one at a loss. After that incident, not a single film of mine was considered for the National Award or Indian Panorama. Even my critics will not have an opinion that it is due to the lack of quality of my films. Similar was the protest I raised by withdrawing my films S Durga and Chola from IFFK. My stand was against the decision of stuffing commercial movies in the Malayalam Cinema Today (MCT) category and throwing out independent movies with artistic value.

What I did was to create the Kazhcha Independent Film Festival (in 2017), a parallel film festival with the aim of creating a platform for films of artistic value that have been thrown out from IFFK. My films were not even included in the parallel festival. But for some reason the rumours that I was raising protest for personal grievance were accepted widely. In 2019, Kazhcha Festival ended as I quit from Kazhcha Film Forum (formed in 2001). Accepted or not, many of the criticisms raised by the parallel festival have helped the creative growth of IFFK. People who review things objectively will realise this. But the hostility towards me as the person behind the protests has not completely disappeared from the IFFK yet. Though this is not the first time that my film has been screened at IFFK after I boycott the festival. My movie A’hr/Kayattam was also screened in the MCT category (in 2021).