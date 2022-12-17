 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

27th IFFK | A joyland of their own: Ektara Collective's 'Ek Jagah Apni' wins two awards

Tanushree Ghosh
Dec 17, 2022 / 06:23 PM IST

Bhopal-based Ektara Collective's second feature film, 'A Place of Our Own', winning FFSI KR Mohanan Award and a Special Mention for the actors at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala is a win for the trans community but also a win for socialist filmmaking.

A still from Ektara Collective's 'Ek Jagah Apni' (2022).

In an affecting scene in Saim Sadiq’s festival favourite, and Pakistan’s 2023 Oscars entry, Joyland (2022), transwoman Biba (Alina Khan) goes sits in the ladies’ compartment in the Metro, where a female co-passenger tells her to go sit in the men’s coach. Haider, who was observing this from a distance, comes and sits between that woman and Biba. A smile — a crucial feat — waltzes across both their faces. The cis-het Haider is that rare symbolic liminality, an ally, needed to bridge the discriminatory, gendered social gap. This could very well happen on the Delhi Metro and anywhere in South Asia. In Bhopal, Laila (Manisha Soni) points towards a lake island and tells Roshni (Muskan), in jest of course, that that is where they should make a home of their own. The fount of their laughter stems from a shared suffering. Laila and Roshni helm Ektara Collective’s second feature film, Ek Jagah Apni (A Place of Our Own), a simple story of a complex reality. It is transwomen’s quest for a home, a safe haven, their joy land — and, in effect, for dignity and social standing — that informs the film.

Manisha Soni (as Laila, left) and Muskan (as Roshni) in a still from 'Ek Jagah Apni'.

While Joyland moved the world and picked two awards at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, NFDC Goes to Cannes was showcasing Ek Jagah Apni at the Cannes film market. “People in Cannes were so nice. They accepted and welcomed me for who I am — an actor — and didn’t see or treat me any different, as a trans. Confidence paida hua ki yahan gender nahin talent dekhte hain (a new confidence was born when I realised that, there, talent and not gender is looked at),” Alina Khan told me after the Cannes win. Closer home, enough and more independent films have embarked upon that search for ek jagah apni, a place of their own, in a society which doesn’t even want to understand the difference between transgender and intersex.

After its world premiere in Tokyo, the Ektara Collective’s Maheen Mirza and Rinchin co-directed film, which premiered in India this week, at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), in the prestigious 14-film International Competition, has won two awards: FFSI KR Mohanan Award (Certificate of Merit) and a Special Mention award for the lead actors Manisha Soni and Muskan, who are both non-actors. Earlier this year, the state had awarded another trans actor, Negha S for Antharam (Kerala State Film Awards).

Indian cinema (spearheaded by Bollywood and the southern film industry), however, is light years removed from what Sadiq could imagine. Sadiq stripped the transness of the trans character to give her equal importance as the man and the woman protagonist in his cinematic universe — because society and commercial/mainstream movies don’t. While here, we are still buying tickets and subscriptions to watch non-transpersons play trans characters on screen, from Akshay Kumar (Laxxmi Bomb), Vaani Kapoor (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui), to Kalidas Jayaram (Paava Kadhaigal) and Vijay Sethupathi (Super Deluxe). Popular Bengali queer director Rituparno Ghosh, and commercial cinema of his sensibility, is dead. Today, there exist very few exceptions, like the judge Sudha S in the courtroom drama Gargi, but they remain minor, even if sometimes important, characters.

Sensitivity and profit-making don’t see eye to eye, thus sounds the broken record of many a big production house. That fortitude lies elsewhere, in those who back documentaries and indie films. In such films as Lotus Visual Productions’ Ek Jagah Apni, and Sankhajit Biswas’ Bengali docu-feature Hridoy Bosot (A Home for My Heart).