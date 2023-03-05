 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
25 years of Uyire and Jeans: Why 1998 was unique in the annals of Tamil cinema

Nandhu Sundaram
Mar 05, 2023 / 07:51 PM IST

In hindsight, some things did go terribly wrong in 1998. Jeans probably didn’t deserve to go to the Oscars. But films like Sollamale made up for it. Also, Uyire has acquired an unshakeable reputation over the years.

Uyire was the last instalment in the terrorism trilogy, comprising Roja (1992) and Bombay (1995). (Image source: Twitter/Ashwin_Saravana)

I have to start this article with a confession. 1998 is not one of the years I kept a tab on Tamil films at the theatres. I had already watched some movies I mention below, and I had to watch some again to write this article. It’s also true that for writers like me, wikipedia.com is a tool that comes in handy for writing stories like this. And that’s how some of us make do.

1998 was unique in so many ways in the annals of Tamil cinema. Take any year in the decade and you will find it chock-a-block with blockbusters. Though 1998 had its fair share of box-office sharks, Shankar-directorial Jeans was probably the only movie you would remotely associate with being a monster hit.

However, there are also certain other movies that should be mentioned in the same breath. Take for instance Unnidathil Ennai Koduthen (I Gave Myself To You), a movie that is oranges to Jeans' apples. If Jeans was the most expensive movie made up till that point in Tamil cinema, Unnidathil Ennai Koduthen was a plot-heavy unassuming drama. But Vikraman’s movie was also a massive hit in 1998. That’s also a very good example of a movie that we have forgotten over the years.

It’s been 25 years since many of these movies were made and released. We will do well to remember many of them, including Uyire (From the Heart).