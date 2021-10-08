All Living Things Environmental Film Festival 2021 starts tomorrow; will show 44 films from 31 countries

'The Pangolin Man' by Ellie Stones is set in south-western Uganda. It tells the story of Moses Arineitwe, a local man who fights to save the lives of the pangolins as well as the poachers.

When Kunal Khanna and his wife Laura Christie Khanna moved from Australia to India three years ago, they found kindred spirits in the hill town of Panchgani near Pune. Filmmakers Neha Shrestha and Rudransh Mathur and Khanna and his wife bonded over their shared love of adventures in nature, conservation and ecological justice. The outcome of this friendship was the founding of the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) - the first edition was in 2020.

The festival was founded with a mandate to connect with audiences on environment and social issues “through an informed, creative and experiential discourse”. Within a year, ALT EFF had to adapt to a pandemic-afflicted world. From being a physical festival, with experiences, gatherings and a sustainability market, the team behind the event pivoted to curate an online film festival that focuses on the natural beauty of planet earth in order to create awareness about pressing environmental issues.

From October 9 to 17, 2021, ALT EFF returns as a virtual film festival, which also features dialogue and debates and a Sustainable Living Market, a platform for the exchange of ideas and collaboration between creative, academic, business, activist, scientific and government communities to work towards environmental action.

Festival director Kunal Khanna shared details about this fledgling festival of compelling short, feature and documentary films that will hopefully inspire audiences “to envision and shape our possible futures”.

Describe the curatorial and programming USP of ALT EFF.

Films at ALT EFF cover various themes under the umbrella of nature and environment. These may include, but are not limited to, climate change, biodiversity, habitats, geography, urban life, food systems, energy, sustainability, wildlife, exploration, conservation, social justice, connections and challenges between people and place, protection and restoration of wild places. The programme comprises films ranging from a two-minute short to a two-hour feature, and includes, fiction, non-fiction, documentary, animation and musicals, all within the overall theme of the environment. When the festival goes physical in 2022, we will also be introducing Virtual Reality as a format for attendees to experience.

What are this year's programming highlights?

Our programme comprises 44 films from 31 countries and 33 of these will be India premieres. The programme has been divided into 10 carefully curated film bundles - Drive Thru Shorts, Activision, Midnight Tails, What’s On Your Plate?, Sapling Stories (kid-friendly), Flux & Form, A Chasm of Hope, New Voices, Deep Dive Features and Programmer’s Choice.

This year we also have a new category, a 'Youth Category’, along with International Feature Films, International Short Films, Indian Feature Films and Indian Short Films. The selections for each of these programmes exemplify the tenacity, commitment and hope of the creative community, as the climate emergency looms over us. (For a select programming list, see below.)

Can content on climate change have anything but a doomsday feel?

I am glad you asked this question. We as humans are essentially facing an existential crisis; however, most of us are blinded to the facts: what this really means, what it is that we stand to lose, what we can actually do, and the many facets of this current crisis. And while there may be the honest message of an impending catastrophe when talking about the climate, environment and the ecosystems we are part of, ALT EFF brings together stories of hope, opportunity, innovations and successes of how humans are tackling the problem at hand. There cannot be action without awareness. Our films, conversations, programming and the overall ALT EFF experience is, and will always aim to evolve a sense of empowerment through knowledge and memorable experiences.

What are some of the challenges of putting together an environmental film festival?

The ALT EFF journey began in 2019 and was conceptualised as a physical festival, full of experiences, gatherings and a lively sustainability market. When the pandemic began, it was a shock for the team to navigate the uncertain future of 2020. But we knew the ground was fertile for talk on the environment. We were inspired by the conversations happening during the initial lockdown where many around the world slowed down and had the opportunity to wonder. As the world again observed the patterns of the birds and the fermentation of vegetables, we knew the time was right to showcase content about the environment. That gave us the push to produce the inaugural festival within the pandemic year. While the challenges remain similar to any major event organisation, there would have been no better time than now to highlight and create awareness on the most pertinent issue of our times. The community of environmental filmmakers has been growing exponentially and thereby the coverage of the themes. This year, our programming team was faced with the challenge of eliminating and curating the programme from the 125 film submissions the festival received.

Where do you see the festival going?

ALT EFF is a platform that brings such films and stories from across the globe and India that have the ability and intention to inspire and evoke action in individuals and communities, to address the current climate and environmental emergency. Through the work we do as a festival and an organisation, we aim to amplify the voice of the environmental movement and awareness in India. Being set-up in an eco-sensitive zone, the film festival is part of a larger vision to make Panchgani a hub of sustainable thinking, alternative lifestyles and education on climate change and regenerative solutions. We look forward to bringing ALT EFF out of the virtual to the physical realm next year and then build it into a five-day, seven-day and then eventually 10-day-long festival. We seek to become a major arts event in the country, attracting experts, audiences, knowledge and experiences from across the globe to Panchgani, Maharashtra.

Highlights of ALT EFF 2021:

Ophir: Alexandre Berman, Olivier Pollet, France, Papua New Guinea. 2020

Ophir tells the story of an extraordinary indigenous 'eco-revolution' for life, land and culture, leading up to the likely creation of the world’s newest nation in Bougainville, Papua New Guinea.

The Crab Season: Martin Benoist, France. 2020

In France, behind the cliff of Etretat, Christophe, who is visually impaired, fishes crabs and lobsters by hand, in an almost lunar space where no one ventures. At his side, we experience what Christophe feels, starting with the beauty of this landscape.

YOUTH v GOV. Christi Cooper, Olivia Ahnemann. USA. 2020.

21 young Americans sue the world’s most powerful government, to protect their Constitutional rights to a stable climate. If they win, they will change the future.

Sagarputra: Offspring of the Sea: Pooja Das Sarkar, India. 2021

The oldest inhabitants of Mumbai, the Koli fisherfolk from the village of Trombay Koliwada, are gradually moving away from the livelihood of fishing. The reason? The toxic, plastic-filled water, and being locked in by the government's infrastructure projects on all sides.

To Which We Belong: Pamela Tanner Boll, USA. 2021.

Years of industrialized agriculture have been a major contributor to climate change. The film follows a new generation of farmers and ranchers who seek to rebuild their businesses and their planet by embracing the interconnectedness of living things.

A Viral Spiral: Steve Cutts, Netherlands. 2021.

World-renowned artist Steve Cutts created an animated film in which he visualises the factors that cause pandemics, and also points out the urgent measures we must take to reduce the risk of future pandemics.

Moti Bagh: Nirmal Chander, India. 2019.

Against the forces of migration, Vidyadutt Sharma, a farmer, activist and poet, chronicles the changing landscape in verses of resistance. As he and Ram Singh, his Nepali farmhand, plough the fields to keep a dream called Moti Bagh alive, we wonder - will it ever return to its old glory?

Shaba: Ami Vitale, USA, Kenya. 2021.

In the mountains of northern Kenya, a Samburu community is doing something that has never been done before: building a sanctuary for orphaned elephants to rehabilitate them back to the wild. The secret to the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary's success is the bond between a group of women keepers and one special elephant named Shaba.

The Pangolin Man: Ellie Stones, UK, Uganda. 2020.

The people of south-western Uganda are forced to hunt pangolins for survival, due to a lack of income. This one-woman-crew documentary shares the raw, untold story of Moses Arineitwe, a local man who fights to save not only the lives of the pangolins, but also those of the poachers.

A still from Mariana Economou's 'When Tomatoes Met Wagner'.

When Tomatoes Met Wagner: Mariana Economou, Greece. 2019

Do tomatoes taste better when they listen to the music of Richard Wagner? Elias, a small farming village in central Greece, is dying out. But two cousins team up with the village grannies to cultivate tomatoes. With a little help from Wagner’s music, the villagers export their little jars with organic tomato recipes across the world.