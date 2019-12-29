2019 Recap | Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala set multiple records

While four Akshay Kumar films were major successes in 2019, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma had no new releases in the year
Year 2019 is coming to a come with quite a few records having been scored by the top superstar actors, actresses, producers and directors of Bollywood. Here is a list:
> 15 films of Salman Khan have now done business of Rs 100 crore or more (Bharat and Dabangg 3 entered the club this year).
> 14 films of Akshay Kumar have now done business of Rs 100 crore or more (Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz (expected soon) entered the club this year).
> 10 films of Ajay Devgn have now done business of Rs 100 crore or more (Total Dhamaal and De De Pyaar De entered the club this year).
> 10 new directors entered the Rs 100 crore club. They are Sandeep Reddy Venga (for Kabir Singh), Aditya Dhar (Uri - The Surgical Strike), Jagan Shakti (Mission Mangal), Anurag Singh (Kesari), Sujeeth (Saaho), Raj Mehta (Good Newwz - expected soon), Vikas Behl (Super 30), Raaj Shaandilyaa (Dream Girl), Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy) and Akiv Ali (De De Pyaar De).
> Nine films of Karan Johar are now in the Rs 100 crore club (Kesari entered the club this year and Good Newwz is set to join soon).
> Nine films of Sajid Nadiadwala are now in the Rs 100 crore club (Super 30, Chhichhore and Housefull 4 entered the club this year).
> Seven films of Aditya Chopra are now in the Rs 100 crore club (War entered the club this year).
> Seven films of Kareena Kapoor Khan have now done a business of Rs 100 crore or more (Good Newwz will soon enter this club).
> Seven films of Katrina Kaif have now done a business of Rs 100 crore or more (Bharat entered the club this year).
> Seven films of Sonakshi Sinha have now done business of Rs 100 crore or more (Mission Mangal and Dabangg 3 entered the club this year).
> Six films of Hrithik Roshan have now done business of Rs 100 crore or more (Super 30 and War entered the club this year).
> Five films of Ranveer Singh have now done a business of Rs 100 crore or more (Gully Boy entered the club this year).
> Five films of Shraddha Kapoor have now done a business of 100 crore or more (Saaho and Chhichhore entered the club this year).
> Four films of Alia Bhatt have now done a business of Rs 100 crore or more (Gully Boy entered the club this year).
> As many as four Akshay Kumar films released this year; two of these entered the Rs 200 crore club (Housefull 4 and Mission Mangal) and the two others entered the Rs 100 crore club (Kesari and Good Newwz).
> Four films were made by Nadiadwala Grandson; while three were major successes (Housefull 4, Chhichhore and Super 30), Kalank was flop.
> Four films were made by Dharma Productions; while two were major successes (Kesari and Good Newwz), Student of the Year 2 was a decent success and Kalank was flop.
> Three Ayushmann Khurrana films are now in the Rs 100 crore club (Dream Girl and Bala entered the list this year).
> Three new actresses entered the Rs 100 crore club this year (Vidya Balan, Rakul Preet Singh and Madhuri Dixit).
> Three films of director Ali Abbas Zafar are now in the Rs 200/300 crore club (Bharat entered the club this year).
> Two films of Tiger Shroff are now in the Rs 100 crore club (War entered the list this year).
> Two films were made by Yash Raj Films in 2019; both succeeded (War and Mardaani 2).
> Two films of director Siddharth Anand are now in the Rs 100 crore club (War entered this club).
> Two films of director Nitesh Tiwari are now in Rs 100 crore club (Chhichhore entered the club this year).
> Two films of director Prabhudeva are now in the Rs 100 crore club (Dabangg 3 entered the club in 2019).
> Two films of director Indra Kumar are now in the Rs 100 crore club (Total Dhamaal entered the club this year).
> Vicky Kaushal was the actor to enter the Rs 100 crore club.
> Vicky Kaushal was the actor to enter the Rs 100 crore club.
> There were no new releases for Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma.(Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic. Views are personal)