2019 Recap | Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala set multiple records

Year 2019 is coming to a come with quite a few records having been scored by the top superstar actors, actresses, producers and directors of Bollywood. Here is a list:

> 15 films of Salman Khan have now done business of Rs 100 crore or more (Bharat and Dabangg 3 entered the club this year).

> 14 films of Akshay Kumar have now done business of Rs 100 crore or more (Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz (expected soon) entered the club this year).

> 10 films of Ajay Devgn have now done business of Rs 100 crore or more (Total Dhamaal and De De Pyaar De entered the club this year).

> 10 new directors entered the Rs 100 crore club. They are Sandeep Reddy Venga (for Kabir Singh), Aditya Dhar (Uri - The Surgical Strike), Jagan Shakti (Mission Mangal), Anurag Singh (Kesari), Sujeeth (Saaho), Raj Mehta (Good Newwz - expected soon), Vikas Behl (Super 30), Raaj Shaandilyaa (Dream Girl), Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy) and Akiv Ali (De De Pyaar De).

> Nine films of Karan Johar are now in the Rs 100 crore club (Kesari entered the club this year and Good Newwz is set to join soon).

> Nine films of Sajid Nadiadwala are now in the Rs 100 crore club (Super 30, Chhichhore and Housefull 4 entered the club this year).

> Seven films of Aditya Chopra are now in the Rs 100 crore club (War entered the club this year).

> Seven films of Kareena Kapoor Khan have now done a business of Rs 100 crore or more (Good Newwz will soon enter this club).

> Seven films of Katrina Kaif have now done a business of Rs 100 crore or more (Bharat entered the club this year).

> Seven films of Sonakshi Sinha have now done business of Rs 100 crore or more (Mission Mangal and Dabangg 3 entered the club this year).

> Six films of Hrithik Roshan have now done business of Rs 100 crore or more (Super 30 and War entered the club this year).

> Five films of Ranveer Singh have now done a business of Rs 100 crore or more (Gully Boy entered the club this year).

> Five films of Shraddha Kapoor have now done a business of 100 crore or more (Saaho and Chhichhore entered the club this year).

> Four films of Alia Bhatt have now done a business of Rs 100 crore or more (Gully Boy entered the club this year).

> As many as four Akshay Kumar films released this year; two of these entered the Rs 200 crore club (Housefull 4 and Mission Mangal) and the two others entered the Rs 100 crore club (Kesari and Good Newwz).

> Four films were made by Nadiadwala Grandson; while three were major successes (Housefull 4, Chhichhore and Super 30), Kalank was flop.

> Four films were made by Dharma Productions; while two were major successes (Kesari and Good Newwz), Student of the Year 2 was a decent success and Kalank was flop.

> Three Ayushmann Khurrana films are now in the Rs 100 crore club (Dream Girl and Bala entered the list this year).

> Three new actresses entered the Rs 100 crore club this year (Vidya Balan, Rakul Preet Singh and Madhuri Dixit).

> Three films of director Ali Abbas Zafar are now in the Rs 200/300 crore club (Bharat entered the club this year).

> Two films of Tiger Shroff are now in the Rs 100 crore club (War entered the list this year).

> Two films were made by Yash Raj Films in 2019; both succeeded (War and Mardaani 2).

> Two films of director Siddharth Anand are now in the Rs 100 crore club (War entered this club).

> Two films of director Nitesh Tiwari are now in Rs 100 crore club (Chhichhore entered the club this year).

> Two films of director Prabhudeva are now in the Rs 100 crore club (Dabangg 3 entered the club in 2019).

> Two films of director Indra Kumar are now in the Rs 100 crore club (Total Dhamaal entered the club this year).

> Vicky Kaushal was the actor to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

> There were no new releases for Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma.