2018 emerges as breakthrough year for adoption of digital music in India: Report

Gone are the days of listening to music on the radio or television as it has become synonymous with streaming apps, given the appetite for digital music has been increasing every year.

According to a Hungama Music Sound of Fame Report, users spent 145 million hours streaming music in 2018, a 2.9X growth in the time spent listening to music online from the previous year. There was also a 22 percent growth in the time spent listening (TSL) to music per user in 2018.

The number of streams also tripled since 2017, with users having downloaded 40 million songs in 2018.

The number of streams and TSL increased the most in North Eastern states, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, with each having registered a 3.2X growth in both categories.

The above states were followed closely by West Bengal and Kerala with a 3X growth each.

Maharashtra remained the state to receive the maximum streams in 2018, with a 16 percent contribution to the national numbers, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 12 percent.

The top 5 states – Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi and Gujarat contributed to 53 percent of the total number of streams received in the year.

The report pointed out that there is an increased preference for vernacular content. Surpassing the annual growth seen in Hindi music streaming, Punjabi, Tamil, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Marathi and Bengali each registered a growth exceeding 2.5X.

While Hindi was the largest contributor to the total number of streams at 52 percent, non-Hindi languages have been gaining a stronger foothold, with Punjabi contributing 15 percent, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam together grabbing a 13.5 percent of the national streaming pie.

The streaming apps also give a taste of international music to listeners, but it is not English music alone that is grabbing their attention. The consumption of music in languages like Arabic, Spanish, French, Turkish and Portuguese increased in 2018, along with English music that showed a growth of 2.3X and had a 13 percent share of the total volume of streaming music.

Hungama Music last year saw 48 percent growth in its user base and registered a 37 percent growth in music streaming sessions since 2017.

Factors that are driving the growth in digital music space include affordable mobile internet and an increase in smartphone usage that have led to a sizeable demand for the consumption of on-demand music, the report said.