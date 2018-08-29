2.0 teaser likely to release on September 13, Rajinikanth-starrer movie to hit theatres on November 29

There's been a lot of buzz surrounding Shankar's next flick 2.0 but it has also been in the news for lack of clarity related to its release date. While the ace director has now confirmed that the movie is going to release on November 29, there was no news on the date of the teaser launch. But fans of Rajinikanth won't have to wait long as reports from down south suggest that the teaser is likely to release on September 13.

2.0 finally got a release date after a year-long delay after the VFX companies promised the final delivery date of the vfx shots for the film.

A special effects-laden film, 2.0 was under post-production for a long time as the work on visual effects of the movie was in progress. The 2.0 team was not satisfied with the first copy.

The makers of 2.0, which is touted as Asia's most expensive movie so far with a budget of Rs 400 crore, have released few posters but no promo has been released yet.

Akshay Kumar will reportedly have 12 different looks for the movie, one of which is being played up as promotional material. Rajinikanth reprises the role of Dr Vaseegaran and his creation Chitti the Robot in the sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala in a Twitter post shared a trivia saying, “In 23 years, for the first time, Rajinikanth will have two movies release in the same year. Kaala and 2.0 in 2018. Last time, it happened was in 1995, when Baashha and Muthu had released.”

However, success of 2.0 will be crucial for Rajinikanth after the lacklustre performance of his last offering Kaala.