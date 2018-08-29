App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2.0 teaser likely to release on September 13, Rajinikanth-starrer movie to hit theatres on November 29

2.0 finally got a release date after a year-long delay after the VFX companies promised the final delivery date of the vfx shots for the movie.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

There's been a lot of buzz surrounding Shankar's next flick 2.0 but it has also been in the news for lack of clarity related to its release date. While the ace director has now confirmed that the movie is going to release on November 29, there was no news on the date of the teaser launch. But fans of Rajinikanth won't have to wait long as reports from down south suggest that the teaser is likely to release on September 13.

2.0 finally got a release date after a year-long delay after the VFX companies promised the final delivery date of the vfx shots for the film.

A special effects-laden film, 2.0 was under post-production for a long time as the work on visual effects of the movie was in progress. The 2.0 team was not satisfied with the first copy.

The makers of 2.0, which is touted as Asia's most expensive movie so far with a budget of Rs 400 crore, have released few posters but no promo has been released yet.

related news

Akshay Kumar will reportedly have 12 different looks for the movie, one of which is being played up as promotional material. Rajinikanth reprises the role of Dr Vaseegaran and his creation Chitti the Robot in the sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala in a Twitter post shared a trivia saying, “In 23 years, for the first time, Rajinikanth will have two movies release in the same year. Kaala and 2.0 in 2018. Last time, it happened was in 1995, when Baashha and Muthu had released.”

However, success of 2.0 will be crucial for Rajinikanth after the lacklustre performance of his last offering Kaala.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 02:07 pm

tags #Entertainment #Rajinikanth

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.