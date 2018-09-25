2.0 riding on the 3D wave, but future of this technology looks uncertain in India

India’s tryst with 3D films is like an on-and-off relationship. The country’s first 3D film came to the big screen in 1984 with My Dear Kuttichathan, also known as Chota Chetan. However, only over 40 other 3D films have been developed since then, which is significantly behind the global trend, according to a Deloitte report.

However, 2018 will see as many three films from Bollywood that have indulged in this immersive cinema experience. First in line was Padmaavat, followed by Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 and multi-starrer Thugs of Hindostan. But for India to ace the 3D game, more filmmakers have to experiment with this technology.

So, why are Indian filmmakers reluctant to make a three-dimensional stereoscopic motion picture? According to film trade analyst Joginder Tuteja, there are two reasons why India is hesitant. "Firstly, 3D is not really catching up due to lack of screens. Secondly, this technology is not paying off,” he said.

The challenges in the exhibition industry is indeed a hurdle as Tuteja pointed out. In India, the screen count is around 9,530, out of which 3D is available in only around 1,500-2,000 screens. Comparing these numbers with China indicates how much catching up India has to do. China has around 40,000 screens and 3D-enabled screens account for nearly 50 percent of the count.

For exhibitors, the cost of conversion from existing 2D screen to 3D compliant screens comes to around Rs 10 lakh whereas the cost of building a new 3D screen is approximately Rs 30–35 lakh. Now, the question is how many exhibitors are ready to bear this cost.

Also, for owners of single-screen theatres, it’s often a challenge because of limited funds.

In addition, there are numerous operational costs involved with hosting 3D films. The quality of the 3D glasses is important. Also, the brightness of the xenon arc lamps used for projection that determine screen luminosity needs to be paid attention to. Since 3D films typically cut down the brightness of the image, this has been one of the major criticisms of this technology. To resolve this issue, movie theatres need more powerful xenon arc lamps to run them. Even Tuteja pointed out that “3D films tend to be darkish or greyish, hence this phenomenon is just for a few films globally too.”

Meanwhile, it is the success of 3D versions of films that will lead to a wave of locally-produced 3D films. But according to Tuteja, “In last 3-4 years none of them really paid off dividends.” A report by PriceWaterhouseCoopers says producers are sure that 3D is no guarantee of success. The mass market potential of 3D entertainment remains uncertain, because of the wide gap between the availability of 3D-ready equipment and quality 3D entertainment content.

Besides, the tickets for 3D versions is expensive. Fewer Indians are willing to pay the lofty price of admission.

What can be another let down for the rise in 3D wave is conversion to 3D from 2D during post-production to save costs. If a 3D film is not shot in 3D, it results in just creating a foreground and background with an over layered image.

Most Indian films resort to this technique, one example of this being Padmaavat. However, several portions of Shankar’s upcoming 2.0 – the sequel to the science fiction drama Enthiran – has actually been made with 3D cameras.

Shooting a film in 3D means film production cost increasing by 35-40 percent, according to the Deloitte report.

The subject of the film also plays an important role in deciding the success of the 3D version of a film. For instance, when James Cameron’s Avatar became a raging success, a lot of people went the 3D way which killed the market. Genres like action, big screen spectacles, science fiction can work for 3D technology.

While films like 2.0 and Thugs of Hindostan are expecting to ride on the 3D wave, experts believe that 3D format alone may not be enough; the total viewing experience should be satisfactory. There needs to be a perfect balance between technology and the storyline.