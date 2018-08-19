14 injured after structure collapses at Backstreet Boys concert venue in Oklahoma

Popular band Backstreets Boys has cancelled their concert in Oklahoma after high wind and rain caused a structure at the venue to collapse, injuring 14 people.

The concert was supposed to be held at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma but band member Kevin Richardson said it has been now cancelled.

"Update... Unfortunately, due to damage sustained in the storm earlier this evening, we are unable to perform the show tonight. Safety is always #1. Keep your tickets because Backstreet WILL BE BACK!" he tweeted.

The host, WinStar World Casino and Resort, said in a statement that the team had advised the people to seek shelter from the storm at 5 p.m. after lightning was spotted.

"However, about 150 patrons who were standing in line for the Backstreet Boys concert did not heed staff's warnings. At approximately 5.30 p.m., the storm hit and knocked over the concert entrance trusses with 70-80 mile an hour winds and heavy rain," the statement read.

The host said that the injured "were treated at the scene and then transported to local hospitals".

"We know that fans often suffer through inclement weather for their favourite acts, but this was an unusual event and our thoughts are with those who were injured during this storm," the statement further read.

The Backstreet Boys tweeted that they would try to reschedule the concert.

"We never want to put our fans in harm's way and with tonight's weather and the injuries from earlier, we have decided to cancel the show and will attempt to reschedule.

"The most important thing is for everyone to get home safely and we will see you all very soon!" the band said.