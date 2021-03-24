1232 kms review: Disney+ Hotstar film shows bitter reality of lockdown, shakes us to the core

A nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus saw us scrambling to the shops in the evening and buying home essentials we had put off for another day. While we stocked our refrigerators there were some who had to make do with what they had at home. We switched on the TV a few days later to discover that the workers - domestic help, auto-rickshaw drivers, building labour, handymen, tailors - were all leaving for their hometowns. On foot.

As days progressed we saw horrible images of death by hunger and neglect and brutality by police who were sent to beat people disobeying the lockdown orders. This was something so alien, no one knew how and where our humanity went. In India, where the gap between the haves and the have nots is plain for everyone to see - you roll up the window of your BMW and pretend there are no beggars on the street - we are mostly immune to that difference. 30 million migrant workers made such journeys. And, I personally know someone who lost their life by being stuck in a train that went nowhere… This pandemic brought out the worst in our politicians who are carrying on unfazed by the tragedy.

The filmmaker Vinod Kapri has last made a ghastly film (Pihu) before this. It panders to your "oh-my-gawd-the-poor-baby-has-to-survive-in-a-death-trap-of-a-house-and-a-dead-mother" kind of emotion. So I was a tad skeptical about this while watching this documentary.

1232 Kms just released on Disney+ Hotstar. It is about seven workers who undertake a perilous journey by bicycle from Ghaziabad to Saharsa when the lockdown took away everything they had.

Needless to say, it was a difficult watch. Not because it is ghastly like the film, but because it put a human face to the tragedy we just watched on TV while munching on muesli. The documentary gives this journey a face, you get to know their names, hear about their lives, hopes and fears and see how determined they are to reach home. And, you get a glimpse of humanity in people. Hope exists, despite the red tape.

Do they know one another, I wonder. Does it matter? You get to see how they will wait for one another. If one bicycle is in trouble, they all wait. If one faints because of hunger and the effort, they all stop and help. You want them to reach home. When they mention their fears of being beaten up, you cross your fingers and hope you do not have to see that happen.

This is where you stop and ask yourself a question many have asked of journalists reporting on wars. If you see someone bleeding from a wound right in front of you, do you take their picture for the record, or do you help? There is no wrong or right answer to that. And, I was a little thankful when the filmmaker tells them that they can eat the bananas he has in the car because they have been talking about not having eaten for a day.

And, no, these men are not begging. "I have not eaten since yesterday," is said so matter-of-factly you watch with a heavy heart realising that during the months of lockdown people were posting Instagram pictures of banana bread which is best made when they are ripe (suggesting also that most of us have so many bananas at home that they get overripe). I shake the feeling of guilt away and watch more.

None of these men had an option left when they decided to buy the bicycles with whatever money they had (or what their family managed to send them). One even bought the bicycle from the boss' daughter. (Who are these people who sold the bicycle to a poor man instead of just giving it away?)

These men are driven by a fatalistic belief that it is better to die in the presence of family than in an unknown place that did not welcome them any more. Cities depend on migrant labour but once the fancy buildings are finished, we do nt spare a thought for them. The seven have a right to be cynical, but surprisingly not one ‘names and shames’ the bosses. They know exactly how the cities ‘use’ them.

In the name of help, we see them receive gratefully some awful food that even the dogs will not touch. Volunteers tell them to eat gratefully what they receive and instantly turn these men into beggars. They are not. You know it because they would rather go hungry than eat ill prepared food which might make them sick.

Leon Uris in Exodus writes about this seething rage, "Why must we fight for the right to live, over and over, each time the sun rises?"

Ritesh has a mobile phone with an app that will help them show the way, but GPS does not tell you the condition of the village roads. They dare not take the highway because the police are beating people for breaking the lockdown. But, it is the villagers who guide these seven men along the back roads. It probably made their journey longer...

In fact, they all have mobile phones and they are in touch with their families at home. Thank goodness for technology that has reached the villages! You smile as they talk to their wives and confess that they miss them. You cry when you hear the tremor in their voices and see tears in their eyes. You remind yourself that you will not laugh at wannabes from the villages who make TikTok videos ever again.

I was so heartened when the filmmaker included Rafiq who fixed the puncture despite lockdown, the guy (very obviously at the request of the filmmakers) who made fresh samosas, Raj Kumar the uniformed cop who stood by when the troublesome blue bike had broken down again. But, most of all, I was touched by the humanity of the owner of Pathak Dhaba who let the seven sleep at the dhaba saying philosophically, "They are not going to take my land away, they are just going to sleep here for the night. Why would I have a problem with that?"

Considering how many others refused to offer them food or shelter, or refused to give them a ride in the trucks for fear of being beaten by the cops, this was an affirmation that everyone does not lose their humanity when they see people in trouble.

A couple of insensitive questions from the filmmaker - did you pack anything for your kids? What about the wife? - made me realise that good intentions are not always enough. You need to have empathy and remember that these men were left with nothing, this journey home was not a holiday…

The joy on their faces when they shower after five days, or when they reach Bihar was amazing to me. I was awed by the fact that their determination was greater than any bodyache city cyclists whine about on social media.

"Do not worry," Ashish Kumar, one of the seven, tells his mother, exhaustion writ large on his face. You would have to be some sort of monster to not feel his pain. But, how they are treated once they reach Bihar and how everyone palms off responsibility is a grim reality too. Imagine cycling tirelessly to get to the home state and then being locked up in a filthy quarantine facility without any food?!

"Why are you treating us like we are animals?" Sonu asks angrily. It is an existential question everyone should be asking. And, it is not just to the politicians. Even though Gulzar’s lyrics and Vishal Bhardwaj’s music help the tears to flow with a lovely plaintive song about homecoming, one question remains: will we ever learn to treat the not so fortunate as humans?

The documentary states that the seven had to return to the city because there are no jobs back home. I do not know if I have the stomach to know how they made it back. I idly wondered if the workers who had come back to finish painting the building I live in had such stories of their own.

But, I was happy to be rid of the scaffolding that had encased the building for more than a year since the lockdown. Life is limping back towards ‘normalcy’, and we are still looking at domestic help suspiciously should they cough. Sonu’s question though now will haunt me: “Are we animals?”