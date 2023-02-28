 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Enterprise SaaS platform with embedded B2B BNPL and insurance: Actyv.ai's game-changing solution for supply chain management

Feb 28, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST

In the ever-evolving landscape of modern business, AI-powered analytics herald a new era of decision-making prowess. By harnessing the raw computational power of machine learning algorithms, these tools allow organizations to stretch their advantages, by unearthing an unprecedented amount of business insights and leverage data in ways that have just become possible.

For India's businesses, this represents a unique opportunity. India's technology stack is increasingly attracting the envy of western businesses by creating a unified digital infrastructure that enables easy access to a range of government services and applications, including UPI and DigiLocker. These enable everything from real-time payments to suppliers, customers, and employees; storing and sharing documents and certificates such as invoices, bills, and receipts; and help improve their record-keeping and compliance with regulatory requirements.

This makes India ripe for AI powered solutions that drive home the advantage - particularly in the area of financial solutions. One business that is differentiating itself from the pack through an embedded B2B BNPL solution within its AI powered SaaS platform is actyv.ai. Raghunath Subramanian, Founder and Global CEO, actyv.ai talks about actyv.ai's unique business model, the advantages it brings to its customers, and how it has been received by both businesses and investors alike.

What is actyv.ai?