Enterprise SaaS platform with embedded B2B BNPL and insurance: Actyv.ai's game-changing solution for supply chain management

In the ever-evolving landscape of modern business, AI-powered analytics herald a new era of decision-making prowess. By harnessing the raw computational power of machine learning algorithms, these tools allow organizations to stretch their advantages, by unearthing an unprecedented amount of business insights and leverage data in ways that have just become possible.

For India's businesses, this represents a unique opportunity. India's technology stack is increasingly attracting the envy of western businesses by creating a unified digital infrastructure that enables easy access to a range of government services and applications, including UPI and DigiLocker. These enable everything from real-time payments to suppliers, customers, and employees; storing and sharing documents and certificates such as invoices, bills, and receipts; and help improve their record-keeping and compliance with regulatory requirements.

This makes India ripe for AI powered solutions that drive home the advantage - particularly in the area of financial solutions. One business that is differentiating itself from the pack through an embedded B2B BNPL solution within its AI powered SaaS platform is actyv.ai. Raghunath Subramanian, Founder and Global CEO, actyv.ai talks about actyv.ai's unique business model, the advantages it brings to its customers, and how it has been received by both businesses and investors alike.

What is actyv.ai?

actyv.ai is an AI-powered enterprise SaaS platform with embedded B2B BNPL and insurance. Through actyvGo, actyvScore, actyvPayLater, actyvInsure and actyvInvest, actyv.ai empowers the supply chain by enabling seamless interaction between enterprises, their supply chain partners and financial institutions. With these tools, actyv.ai aims to transform the global B2B supply chain by making business transactions faster and democratizing financial inclusivity.

What is the product offering from actyv.ai and how does it add value to its stakeholders?

actyv.ai creates a layer of trust between enterprises, their business partners and FIs, thus orchestrating entire business transactions on a single platform.

actyvGo seamlessly integrates with legacy systems and helps them to digitally onboard and offboard their supply chain partners, saving significant manual effort and enabling faster business offtake.

actyvScore is a proprietary scoring model, which helps to ascertain the business health of supply chain partners on an ongoing basis. It also provides them prescriptive inputs for improving their health score, thereby improving the health of the overall supply chain. Recent events have shown us that the health of the supply chain can be a decisive factor in business longevity. The model uses both financial and nonfinancial data to create a comprehensive profile of a company's business partners, by including parameters like financial management, revenue potential, business stability and insurance risk.

actyvPayLater is a closed-loop, purpose-based, payment solution powered by innovative credit products for distributors and retailers. This enables enterprise’s business partners to access credit without collateral, without any recourse to enterprises.

actyvInsure leverages AI to suggest bite-sized products with the right set of risks and premiums to the members of the supply chain. These insurance products are contextualized by utilizing market intelligence.

actyvInvest helps supply chain ecosystem members grow their unused capital by investing it in short term investment products curated for them.

By and large, we make it easier to onboard the right partners, help them overcome short term financial hurdles through appropriate financing, and help them make the most of their unused capital, without increasing the burden on existing employees. In fact, we bring in greater efficiencies.

What is the company’s business model?

actyv.ai leverages technology to enable businesses to better engage with their supply chain partners while democratizing financial inclusion for all. In addition, actyv.ai also provides tremendous value to all the other business partners in the larger ecosystem: banks, financial institutions, insurance companies, etc.

By continuously assessing a business partner's financial and non-financial health, by making onboarding and offboarding easier, and by providing them with innovative payment methods, actyv.ai helps improve the working capital cycle for businesses, and improve top-line performance.

For business partners, actyv.ai becomes a one-stop-shop for accessing innovative payment products, insurance and investment products. For FIs, actyv.ai platform provides risk-assessed customers at a lower cost of acquisition. This closed loop ecosystem ensures BNPL transactions are purpose driven, thereby reducing scope of credit misuse and default.

actyv.ai utilizes a partner-led model for customer acquisition and solution delivery, and works with partners in co-creation of solutions.

Can you share any metrics on the company’s growth curve?

Our total BNPL throughput crossed 430mn USD, in just the last three months. We've delivered significant value to 20+ large enterprises and their allied partner ecosystems, and partnered with over 20 leading FIs enabling embedded BNPL. So far, over 25,000 distributors and one lakh retailers have been onboarded.

What are the company’s global expansion plans?

actyv.ai is a Singapore headquartered company with subsidiaries in India and Dubai.

In SEA, the plan is to establish Singapore as the base and expand into countries having a strong presence of brick and mortar distribution systems like Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam. Similarly, Dubai would be the HQ for the Middle East (ME), and the company will expand into East Africa (Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Rwanda and Tanzania), West Africa (Nigeria, Ghana), ME (Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Iran) and rest of ME (UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman).

While some of our Indian customers are taking the platform global, actyv.ai is also setting up lean GTM teams in SEA and MEA. In addition, actyv.ai is working on a patron model to venture in some of the identified countries.

How has actyv.ai navigated the recent funding winter?

By now, acyty.ai has a proven track record of achieving milestones in product development, business growth and attracting talent. Our AI-powered SaaS platform with its embedded offerings, drives substantial operational efficiencies and growth within the entire supply chain ecosystem.

In January 2023, actyv.ai raised a total of $12 million as part of a Pre-Series A funding round from 1Digi Ventures, Singapore. This includes an earlier tranche of $5 million from 1Digi Ventures in 2022. The additional infusion of funds validates our vision of being category creators in this space. This funding will fuel global expansion, product enhancement, portfolio growth and talent acquisition.

What are the values that drive actyv.ai, and can you tell us about the company culture that enables it?

As we expand, we are mindful of cultivating a high-performance, purpose-based culture. We currently have over 150 people spread across locations, guided by industry thought leaders who make up our leadership team and our advisors.

We want to set ourselves apart by creating an environment that enables employees to bring their “best selves” to work. The key is to create a culture which aligns individual and company’s purpose, so there is no dissonance between what the employee wants to achieve, and what the business aims to achieve.

As an organization, we value a culture of humility, boldness, trust and ownership, and we try to focus on this right from recruitment, all the way to the composition of our leadership teams.

