Entering wedding on bulldozer proves costly for Madhya Pradesh groom

While bulldozers are more in news these days over their use for razing the properties of rioters in some states, a groom in Madhya Pradesh chose it, instead of a horse or car, for his marriage procession.

Two women family members also accompanied the groom, Ankush Jaiswal, on the bulldozer during the wedding procession on Wednesday in Jhallar village under Bhainsdehi tehsil of Betul district, Madhya Pradesh.

Some photos and videos of the marriage procession went viral on social media. Jaiswal, a civil engineer by profession, said he had been working with construction-related machines, including bulldozers, every day as part of his job.

"Therefore, a thought came to my mind that I should use such equipment as part of my wedding to make it a memorable event, Jaiswal said. The loader bucket of the bulldozer was decorated appropriately for the occasion, he said.

"I sat comfortably on it during the marriage procession," Jaiswal said.

The stunt, however, proved to be a costly one for the groom. The police have registered a case and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on a bulldozer driver, whose vehicle was used in a marriage procession.

Taking cognisance of the viral videos, Betul superintendent of police Simala Prasad directed officials to book the JCB driver Ravi Baraskar and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, Jhallar police station in-charge Deepak Parashar said.

JCB machines are meant for commercial use and cannot be used to transport people. Hence, the driver was fined for violating sections 39/192(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

Jaiswal had earlier said that he had been working with construction-related machines, including bulldozers, every day as part of his job, which is why he decided to use the equipment in his wedding to make it "a memorable event".