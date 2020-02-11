App
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 10:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Conclusive proof that Balakot raids a military success: ex-IAF chief BS Dhanoa

Dhanoa, who had personally supervised the attacks, added that the measure of military victory is whether the political objective of the mission has been achieved, which was definitely the case with the Balakot air strikes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Ex-Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa (Image: indianairforce.nic.in)
Ex-Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa (Image: indianairforce.nic.in)

Former Air Chief Marshal (retd), BS Dhanoa, said that the air strike that took place on Balakot in 2019 was a military success, and that there was conclusive proof on the same.

Dhanoa, under whose leadership the Balakot airstrikes were carried out in February 2019, warned that similar attacks would take place on cross-border terrorists if they attempted to repeat attacks that took place on Pulwama.

More than 40 CRPF troopers were killed in a bomb blast in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 last year.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Dhanoa, who had personally supervised the pre-dawn attacks, added that the measure of military victory is whether the political objective of the mission has been achieved, which was definitely the case with the Balakot air strikes.

Giving out details about the operation, he said, “We hit the target with five stand-off weapons. However, the information on the target taking the hit reached late as the weapons for video recording the feat had failed. Moreover, the satellite pass at 8.30 am could not pick up much because of the cloud cover.”

Dhanoa also said three buildings were hit and one was spared on purpose, and that this was captured by a special-purpose camera that showed the roofs of the Balakot buildings having been penetrated.

“The weapon used for the strike was designed in such a way that the buildings survive but the occupants don’t,” said Dhanoa.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 10:39 pm

tags #Balakot airstrikes #BS Dhanoa #IAF Surgical Strike #Indian Air Force (IAF)

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.