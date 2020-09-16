172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|english-professor-91-delivers-lecture-online-wins-heart-of-netizens-5849121.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 08:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

English professor, 91, delivers lecture online, wins heart of netizens

The nonagenarian professor at the University of St Thomas in Minnesota has been teaching for more than 50 years. A Facebook post shared by his daughter Julia Krohn Mechling has garnered more than 62,000 reactions and has been shared over 27,000 times.

Moneycontrol News

A 91-year-old English professor has become the new internet sensation after a picture of him taking online classes went viral on Facebook.

The nonagenarian teacher’s daughter Julia Krohn Mechling had shared a post on Facebook on September 1, in which he could be seen sitting in front of a computer to deliver an online lecture.

Speaking about her father who teaches English at the University of St Thomas in Minnesota, Mechling wrote: “My father has been a professor of English at The University of St Thomas for 50+ years. Here he is, at 91 years old, embracing virtual teaching like a BOSS. Listening to and watching him teach Homer’s ‘The Odyssey’ is a true gift.”

The post further reads: “He has been teaching it for decades, and yet he has the passion and excitement for the text as though it is the first time. These kids have no idea how lucky they are.”

The Facebook post on the professor has already garnered over 62,000 likes and has been shared more than 27,000 times. Almost 1,200 people commented on the post to shower praises on the grand old teacher. While some wished they could take his class, others appreciated how he dressed sharp even as he worked from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
First Published on Sep 16, 2020 08:14 pm

tags #Facebook post #online classes #social media

