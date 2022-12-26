England's Harry Kane taunted with 'you let your country down' at English Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane applauds fans on the pitch after the English Premier League football match against Brentford football club.

England captain Harry Kane, who has returned to action in the Premier League after the FIFA World Cup 2022, was taunted by fans of rival Brentford football club with chants of “You let your country down”.

The 29-year-old striker returned to club football for Tottenham Hotspur as they resumed their 2022-23 campaign after a six-week break for the World Cup. It was also the first time that Kane had played since missing a crucial penalty in England’s 2-1 World Cup quarter-final defeat against France on December 10.



Harry Kane missed from 12 yards which resulted in us not going through - he let his country down https://t.co/sfqOFpYiKo

— Charlie Gleisinger (@Gleisinger) December 26, 2022

Kane was initially welcomed with shouts of support which turned against him soon when a section of Brentford supporters sang “You let your country down”, prompting boos from Tottenham fans in response and chants of "He’s one of our own".

Harry Kane, however, appeared to not let the incident affect him as the English captain inspired a thrilling fightback from Tottenham Hotspur managing to draw 2-2 at Brentford.

Brentford has not beaten Tottenham since 1948 and their long wait for a victory over the north Londoners goes on after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg equalised with 19 minutes left.

The gripping drama might not have had quite the high stakes of Argentina's incredible penalty shoot-out victory against France in the World Cup final but Tottenham's spirited escape act underlined why the English top-flight remains the world's preeminent domestic league.

Tottenham stays fourth in the table, four points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

(With inputs from AFP)