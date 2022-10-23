Engineer gets fired from her $80,000-a-year job. Now she earns $420,000

Jannese Torres was making $80,000 a year in 2013 when she was laid off. The incident made her realise that she did not want to rely on just one income stream anymore.

Eventually, the engineer--who used to blog on food--then took up blogging seriously, took up another regular job and began a podcast on personal finance. Now, she earns more than $420,000 a year.

Speaking to CNBC Make it about her multiple streams of income, Torres said, "Within three years, Delish D’Lites had grown to 15,000 monthly readers — enough to create a profitable brand."

While working on her blog, Torres had also developed an interest in personal finance. "In 2019, I started a money podcast called Yo Quiero Dinero to share my experience and help other people build wealth," she told the publication.

"Today, at 37, I have 10 income streams, including blog and podcast ads, affiliate marketing, speaking engagements, digital course downloads and brand partnerships. Combined, they bring in an average of $35,000 a month in revenues — $10,000 of which is in passive income."

Torres has now quit her regular job to run her side hustles full-time. "That decision paid off: This August, I made more than $1 million dollars in total revenue since starting my entrepreneurial journey," she said.

When asked about a few pointers that she would give budding entrepreneurs, Torres said, "Start by identifying what you don’t want. This helped clarify the type of services I wanted to provide."

She also pointed out that it was important to learn from mistakes -- your own and others'. "Even if you don’t know everything about the business you’re trying to start, don’t be discouraged. I Googled my way to success and learned from my mistakes, as well as from other people," Torres told CNBC Make It.

The 37-year-old advised people to charge for what their work is worth and not be afraid to do it. Initially, she would charge $125 for each partnership deal, now she gets paid $10,000 for it.

"At the time, I couldn’t believe that anyone would pay me to create a recipe with their product, so I charged $125 per partnership deal. While it turned out to be more work than I expected, I was just happy I was getting paid. Today, I consistently charge up to $10,000 per partnership," she said.

Currently, Torres is also helped by a talent agent to negotiate her prices, based on factors like market rates, her audience demographics and past partnership success rates.

