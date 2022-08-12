English
    Iraqi actor to sue The Economist for using her pic as example of ‘fat’ women

    Iraqi actor Enas Taleb has said she will sue The Economist newspaper for using her photo as an example of “fat” women in the Arab world.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 12, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST
    Enas Taleb, 42, is a veteran actor (Image credit: enaastaleb/Instagram)

    Iraqi actor Enas Taleb has said she will sue The Economist newspaper for using her photo as an example of “fat” women in the Arab world. According to the BBC, Taleb said her photograph was used out of context and without her permission.

    She also claimed the picture in question had been photoshopped.

    In July 28, The Economist ran an article about why women in the Arab world are “fatter” than men. To illustrate their point, the newspaper chose an image of Enas Taleb at the annual cultural Babylon Festival of Iraq. “Iraqis often cite Enas Taleb, an actress with ample curves (pictured), as the ideal of beauty,” the article read.

    Taleb has taken objection to the use of her photograph in the story, saying her consent was not sought. The 42-year-old actor and TV host told New Lines that she was preparing to sue the newspaper.

    “I have decided to take legal action against The Economist for their cover story. I am demanding compensation for the emotional, mental and social damage this incident has caused me. My legal team and I are arranging the next steps,” she said.







    Taleb has 9 million followers on Instagram. In a career spanning more than two decades, she has appeared in TV shows, music videos and advertisements.

    “Audiences have loved me for many years. It was disappointing to see an international outlet label me as if all my accomplishments mean nothing. I am healthy and happy with the way I look, and to me that is all that matters,” Taleb told New Lines.

    She slammed the article as an "insult to the Arab woman in general and Iraqi women in particular" and asked why The Economist chose to focus on “fat women in the Arab world and not in Europe or the USA.”
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 03:02 pm
