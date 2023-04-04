Employer demands gravestone pics as proof when man asked for 12-day leave

A bizarre demand by an employer when a man asked for a leave has angered a section of the internet in Hong Kong. Taking to Facebook, a man described when he was told by his boss when he needed a 12-day leave. The employee wanted to go to mainland China to pay respects to his ancestors as part of the Chinese “tomb-sweeping” festival called Ching Ming, when people visit the gravestones of their ancestors and pay their respects.

He was shocked when he heard his boss’s demand: to send photos of his ancestors’ graves as proof that he is indeed going there to pay his respects, South China Morning Post reported.

“I took time off to pay respect to my ancestors, but my boss made me take photos of the graves to prove it,” he wrote on a Facebook page.

The man, who works in Hong Kong, wanted the time off from work to travel to Foshan, a city in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong which borders Hong Kong.

Moneycontrol News