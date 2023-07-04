Employees grapple with the ‘Curse of 35’ in China. All about the phenomenon

The origin of the Curse of 35 phenomenon remains unclear, but age discrimination in the job market is prevalent. (Representational)

The Curse of 35, a prevalent belief in China, has cast a dark shadow over the lives of white-collar workers, causing widespread job insecurity after reaching that age. This phenomenon has gained significant attention as the Chinese job market weakens and age discrimination remains rampant.

As workers in their mid-30s grapple with critical life decisions, such as career choices, marriage, and starting a family, the Curse of 35 poses a formidable challenge.

China's post-pandemic economic recovery has hit a stumbling block, prompting an increase in discussions surrounding the Curse of 35 on Chinese social media. Although the origin of this phenomenon remains unclear, the prevalence of age discrimination in the job market is undeniable.

This double-edged sword of weak employment prospects and age discrimination poses a significant challenge for individuals in their mid-30s, who are at a crucial stage in their careers, relationships, and family planning.

Sean Liang, a 38-year-old technology support professional turned personal trainer, embodies the frustration felt by many, New York Times reported. Despite his youthful appearance, Liang faces the reality of being considered "obsolete" by employers due to his age.

He attributes his prolonged unemployment, partly a consequence of the pandemic and China's economic slowdown, primarily to age discrimination. The Chinese government further exacerbates the situation by imposing an age limit of 35 for most civil servant positions, reinforcing the notion of the Curse of 35.

Official employment data from the Chinese government, which includes individuals working just one hour per week, masks the true extent of the unemployment crisis. While the urban unemployment rate appears relatively stable at just over 5 percent, numbers from the corporate world paint a bleaker picture.

In the first quarter of this year, major Chinese internet companies such as Alibaba, Tencent, and Baidu hired approximately 9 percent fewer employees than during the peak of the pandemic.

Additionally, prominent real estate developers reduced their headcounts by substantial percentages. Economist Wang Mingyuan warns that around 50 million people between the ages of 16 and 40 could face unemployment by 2028, potentially triggering severe crises, NYT reported.

Young Chinese individuals are increasingly postponing marriage due to the challenging job market. The national health commission has noted a decline in marriage registrations, with a significant 10.5 percent drop in 2022, the lowest since data collection began in 1986.

This trend also contributes to the declining birthrate and the first population decline since 1961. Individuals in their mid-30s feel the effects of age discrimination acutely as they encounter it for the first time, complicating decisions regarding family planning, homeownership, and personal fulfillment.