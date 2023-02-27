Employee fires AK-47 shots at CEO in next-level product testing. Old video is viral

A controversial video of the CEO of a US company that makes bulletproof vehicles letting a man to shoot at him with an AK-47 while sitting inside a Mercedes-Benz is doing the rounds on the internet again.

“When it comes to assuring our clients’ safety, we take product testing extremely seriously,” says Trent Kimball, CEO of Texas Armoring Corporation, in the demonstration video that was released by the company in 2014. He then walks up to a black Mercedes-Benz.

The video shows the CEO taking product testing to a whole new level as he sits in the passenger seat of the Mercedes-Benz, coolly looking straight ahead, as a man standing in front of the car shoots at the windshield with an AK-47.

Twelve shots were fired at the car. Kimball, who was sitting inside, was safe from the bullets and remained unhurt even as the bullets left cracks on the windshield.

The CEO comes out of the car and says, “Life if valuable, protect it.”

Moneycontrol News