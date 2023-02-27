Employee fires AK-47 shots at CEO in next-level product testing. Old video is viral

The stunt was performed to prove how efficient the company's bulletproofing system was. (Image credit: Screengrabs from YouTube video by armoredvehicles)

A controversial video of the CEO of a US company that makes bulletproof vehicles letting a man to shoot at him with an AK-47 while sitting inside a Mercedes-Benz is doing the rounds on the internet again.

“When it comes to assuring our clients’ safety, we take product testing extremely seriously,” says Trent Kimball, CEO of Texas Armoring Corporation, in the demonstration video that was released by the company in 2014. He then walks up to a black Mercedes-Benz.

The video shows the CEO taking product testing to a whole new level as he sits in the passenger seat of the Mercedes-Benz, coolly looking straight ahead, as a man standing in front of the car shoots at the windshield with an AK-47.



Texan armored vehicle company markets its product in the most Texas way possible.#engineering pic.twitter.com/M0bqZlcgXE

— Interesting Engineering (@IntEngineering) February 25, 2023

Twelve shots were fired at the car. Kimball, who was sitting inside, was safe from the bullets and remained unhurt even as the bullets left cracks on the windshield.

The CEO comes out of the car and says, “Life if valuable, protect it.”

“That was freaking amazing,” he tells the man who fired the shots and another man seen in the video.

The video, however, came with a disclaimer saying no product is “actually 100 per cent bulletproof”.

Another video, posted on the company’s YouTube channel in 2011, shows Kimball letting an employee to shoot at him with an AK-47 while sitting behind a ballistic windshield which is 2.16 inches thick in the middle. The glass in the windshield was from an S-Class Mercedes.

So what promoted the CEO to perform such dangerous stunts and share it with the world? According to Texas Armoring Corporation, Kimball was tired of his customers asking if his company's bullet-resistant glass in its armoured cars actually resisted bullets. So he asked his employee to shoot at him with an AK-47 prove the efficiency of the company’s bulletproof glass.