MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Emotional Britney Spears pleads court to end conservatorship, says 'I just want my life back'

Pop singer Britney Spears called for the conservatorship to end without her having to be evaluated.

Moneycontrol News
June 24, 2021 / 12:07 PM IST
File photo of Britney Spears supporter Kiki Norberto holding a hand fan outside a court hearing concerning the pop singer's conservatorship on March 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

File photo of Britney Spears supporter Kiki Norberto holding a hand fan outside a court hearing concerning the pop singer's conservatorship on March 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)


After 13 years since court-enforced conservatorship began exercising vast control of her life and money, US pop singer Britney Spears pleaded with the court to end her father’s legal control of her life saying "I just want my life back".

Spears told the court that she has been drugged, compelled to work against her will, and prevented from removing her birth control device over the past 13 years.

In a statement of running over 20 minutes, the 39-year-old pop star told the Los Angeles judge overseeing the arrangement that she wanted it to end. "I just want my life back," she said. "I am not here to be anyone's slave. I'm traumatized ... I'm not happy, I can't sleep," she added.

Spears' finances and personal life have been managed by her father Jamie Spears since 2008, leading some fans to launch a "FreeBritney" online campaign.

Spears called for the arrangement to end without her having to be evaluated. “I shouldn’t be in a conservatorship if I can work. The laws need to change,” she said, adding, “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life."

Close

Related stories

Last year, Spears began the legal process to remove her father from handling personal affairs ranging from her medical care to who visits her.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny praised Spears for speaking out. "I know it took a lot of courage," Penny said.

"I just want to commend you again for really stepping forward and stepping out to have your thoughts heard, not only by myself but by everybody who has been involved in this case," she added.

In a statement read in court, a lawyer for her father said he was "sorry to hear her in so much pain" and that he loved his daughter "very much."

Meanwhile, outside the courthouse, several dozen fans, many of them dressed in pink and holding "Free Britney" placards, rallied in support of the singer.

Many celebrities also took to social media to speak in support of Spears.

Her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake was among many who expressed outrage at her revelations. “What’s happening to her is just not right,” Timberlake tweeted. "No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.”
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Britney Spears #Entertainment #trending #world
first published: Jun 24, 2021 12:07 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.