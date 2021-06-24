Emotional Britney Spears pleads court to end conservatorship, says 'I just want my life back'

File photo of Britney Spears supporter Kiki Norberto holding a hand fan outside a court hearing concerning the pop singer's conservatorship on March 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

After 13 years since court-enforced conservatorship began exercising vast control of her life and money, US pop singer Britney Spears pleaded with the court to end her father’s legal control of her life saying "I just want my life back".

Spears told the court that she has been drugged, compelled to work against her will, and prevented from removing her birth control device over the past 13 years.

In a statement of running over 20 minutes, the 39-year-old pop star told the Los Angeles judge overseeing the arrangement that she wanted it to end. "I just want my life back," she said. "I am not here to be anyone's slave. I'm traumatized ... I'm not happy, I can't sleep," she added.

Spears' finances and personal life have been managed by her father Jamie Spears since 2008, leading some fans to launch a "FreeBritney" online campaign.

Spears called for the arrangement to end without her having to be evaluated. “I shouldn’t be in a conservatorship if I can work. The laws need to change,” she said, adding, “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life."

Last year, Spears began the legal process to remove her father from handling personal affairs ranging from her medical care to who visits her.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny praised Spears for speaking out. "I know it took a lot of courage," Penny said.

"I just want to commend you again for really stepping forward and stepping out to have your thoughts heard, not only by myself but by everybody who has been involved in this case," she added.

In a statement read in court, a lawyer for her father said he was "sorry to hear her in so much pain" and that he loved his daughter "very much."

Meanwhile, outside the courthouse, several dozen fans, many of them dressed in pink and holding "Free Britney" placards, rallied in support of the singer.

Many celebrities also took to social media to speak in support of Spears.



Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today.

— h (@halsey) June 23, 2021