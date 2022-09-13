Emmys 2022: Jimmy Kimmel lying onstage during Quinta Brunson’s speech spurs backlash

US writer Quinta Brunson (R), flanked by Canadian actor Will Arnett, looks at US television host Jimmy Kimmel lying onstage after she accepted the award for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series for "Abbott Elementary" during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Quinta Brunson on Tuesday won her first-ever Emmy for her ABC series Abbott Elementary, but as she went on stage to receive her award, the moment may have been marred a bit by host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel who was playing dead onstage.

As presenters of best writing in a comedy series, Will Arnett dragged a seemingly passed-out Kimmel onto the stage, with Arnett whispering to the crowd that this is the “13th time in a row that he’s lost and he just got into the skinny margaritas back there," stated Hollywood Reporter.

Arnett even tried to make room for Brunson by shoving Kimmel out of the way. Even Brunson tried to make him get up by telling him, “Jimmy, wake up. I won.” But Kimmel gave her only a thumbs-up and continued to lie down on the stage throughout the speech.

Brunson, however, was a good sport and even thanked Kimmel in her speech. The late-night host was finally dragged off the stage after Brunson's speech. Reacting to the incident later, she told the press, "I think in that moment, I was just really happy that it was Jimmy up there... I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much...I don't know what the internet thinks... Tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him. I’m going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face."

She also shared that Kimmel was the host who provided her first major late-night appearance and had previously told her he considers Abbott Elementary to be one of TV’s great comedies.



But internet users were really not happy with Jimmy Kimmel's stunt during the Emmys 2022



Where’s Will Smith when you need him?

Others also noted how it was disrespectful for Kimmel to stay onstage while Brunson was giving her speech.

“Jimmy Kimmel not moving to get out of Quinta Brunson’s way is a (shitty, selfish, bullshit) choice,” tweeted Andy Dehnart, who is secretary of the Television Critics Association.

HuffPost editor Philip Lewis commented, “Jimmy Kimmel should have left the stage during Quinta’s speech. Highly disrespectful.”

Podcast host Sam Sanders wrote, “Kimmel playing dead on the ground right next to a black woman accepting her rightful place in the future of tv is such a stinging metaphor.”