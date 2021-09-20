Emmy Awards 2021 full list of winners: Netflix's The Crown wins big again; Ted Lasso clinches 4 trophies

Comedian John Oliver poses with the awards for outsanding writing for a variety series and outstanding variety talk series, for "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver", at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, U.S., September 19, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni - RC2DTP9XTW73

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards to honour the best in the television industry returned for the first in-person ceremony since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After last year's pandemic-mandated virtual event, the nominees were welcomed back in person at the Emmys -- but only a lucky few of them.

In Pics | Emmy Awards 2021 top winners: Kate Winslet, Olivia Colman and others

Each nomination earned a maximum of three invitations to the socially distanced 500-person outdoor event, which pre-pandemic had an audience of 4,000-6,000.

Apple TV's Ted Lasso was the biggest contender with the most number of nominations at 13. However, Netflix’s The Crown won the event by sweeping seven big awards.

Here is the full list of winners at the Emmy Awards:

Comedy Series: Ted Lasso

Drama series: The Crown

Limited Series: The Queen’s Gambit

Actress, Drama Series: Olivia Colman, The Crown

Actor, Drama Series: Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Actress, Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks

Actor, Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Actress, Limited Series or TV movie: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown.

Actor, Limited Series or TV movie: Ewan McGregor, Halston

Reality-competition program: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Writing, Variety Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live

Writing, Comedy Series: Hacks

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded): Hamilton

Outstanding Variety Special (Live): Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Guest Actor, Drama Series: Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft County

Guest Actress, Drama Series: Claire Foy, The Crown

Television Movie: Dolly Parton’s Christmas On the Square

Guest Actor, Comedy Series: Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Guest Actress, Comedy Series: Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Structured Reality Program: Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked