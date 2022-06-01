Embracing diversity: Tata Steel hires transgender employees in core mining operations

Tata Steel has further expanded its transgender employee base by hiring transgender people in its core mining operations. “Tata Steel has onboarded transgender people as Heavy Earth Moving Machinery (HEMM) Operators and Crane Operator Trainees at its mines,” the Indian steel giant announced on social media Wednesday.

Tata Steel says it is the first Indian company to open core mining operations to the transgender community. The recruitment of transgender employees is part of the company’s efforts to enable a diverse and inclusive work culture, it said.

In December 2021, Tata Steel’s West Bokaro Division onboarded 14 transgender people as HEMM Operators in its mines. A few months later, in February 2021, it recruited 12 Crane Operator Trainees from the LGBTQ+ community at its Kalinganagar plant.

Tata Steel has been certified as a gold employer under Workplace Equality Index for LGBT+ workforce. LGBTQ+ refers to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and related communities.

Gold employers are those that have “successfully embedded LGBT+ inclusion in their policies, hiring practices, external communication, demonstrating a long-term and in-depth commitment towards LGBT+ inclusion,” according to Workplace Equality Index, a benchmarking tool for LGBTQ+ inclusion in the workplace.

Other ‘gold level’ employers include Google, Microsoft, Deloitte, IBM, Accenture and more.

These efforts to mainstream the transgender community are consistent with Tata Steel’s ethos of diversity and inclusion. “The Company has taken several path-breaking initiatives, including menstrual leaves, equal benefits for LGBTQ+ partners, gender neutral parental leaves, and support for gender confirmation,” the steelmaker said in a press release dated February 2022.

“Tata Steel is committed to creating a diverse, inclusive, safe and fair workplace and has taken a target of having 25 percent diverse workforce by 2025.”