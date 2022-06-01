English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.1499/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Embracing diversity: Tata Steel hires transgender employees in core mining operations

    Tata Steel has onboarded transgender people as Heavy Moving Machinery (HEMM) Operators and Crane Operator Trainees at its mines

    Moneycontrol News
    June 01, 2022 / 01:43 PM IST
    Tata Steel says its is the first company to open core mining operations to transgender community (Image credit: tatacompanies/Instagram)

    Tata Steel says its is the first company to open core mining operations to transgender community (Image credit: tatacompanies/Instagram)

    Tata Steel has further expanded its transgender employee base by hiring transgender people in its core mining operations. “Tata Steel has onboarded transgender people as Heavy Earth Moving Machinery (HEMM) Operators and Crane Operator Trainees at its mines,” the Indian steel giant announced on social media Wednesday.

    Tata Steel says it is the first Indian company to open core mining operations to the transgender community. The recruitment of transgender employees is part of the company’s efforts to enable a diverse and inclusive work culture, it said.

    In December 2021, Tata Steel’s West Bokaro Division onboarded 14 transgender people as HEMM Operators in its mines. A few months later, in February 2021, it recruited 12 Crane Operator Trainees from the LGBTQ+ community at its Kalinganagar plant.

    Tata Steel has been certified as a gold employer under Workplace Equality Index for LGBT+ workforce. LGBTQ+ refers to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and related communities.

    Gold employers are those that have “successfully embedded LGBT+ inclusion in their policies, hiring practices, external communication, demonstrating a long-term and in-depth commitment towards LGBT+ inclusion,” according to Workplace Equality Index, a benchmarking tool for LGBTQ+ inclusion in the workplace.

    Close

    Related stories

    Other ‘gold level’ employers include Google, Microsoft, Deloitte, IBM, Accenture and more.

    These efforts to mainstream the transgender community are consistent with Tata Steel’s ethos of diversity and inclusion. “The Company has taken several path-breaking initiatives, including menstrual leaves, equal benefits for LGBTQ+ partners, gender neutral parental leaves, and support for gender confirmation,” the steelmaker said in a press release dated February 2022.

    “Tata Steel is committed to creating a diverse, inclusive, safe and fair workplace and has taken a target of having 25 percent diverse workforce by 2025.”
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Heavy Earth Moving Machinery #LGBTQ #Tata Steel #transgender #Workplace Equality Index
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 01:40 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.