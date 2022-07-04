Embarrassed over lack of diversity, 'Friends' co-creator to donate $4 million to African studies

The co-creator of popular TV sitcom Friends is planning to donate $4 million to an African and African American studies project because she’s so “embarrassed” by the white homogeneity of the characters on the show.

Speaking to Los Angeles Times, Marta Kauffman said that she wants to fund the Marta F Kauffman 78 Professorship in African and African American Studies at Brandeis University in Massachusetts.

She added that initially it was “difficult and frustrating” to see Friends being criticised for its lack of diverse characters. Later, however, she realised that the series’ failure to be more inclusive was a symptom of her internalization of the systemic racism that plagues the society.

Marta Kauffman told Los Angeles Times that she came to see the problem clearly in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in 2020 and the protests that followed it.

“It was after what happened to George Floyd that I began to wrestle with my having bought into systemic racism in ways I was never aware of,” Kauffman told The Guardian. “That was really the moment that I began to examine the ways I had participated. I knew then I needed to course-correct.”

Speaking to The Times, she added, “I’ve learned a lot in the last 20 years. Admitting and accepting guilt is not easy. It’s painful looking at yourself in the mirror. I’m embarrassed that I didn’t know better 25 years ago.”

It was the catalyst that made her decide to pledge $4 million to her alma mater, the Boston area’s Brandeis University, for estaablishing an African and African American studies department.