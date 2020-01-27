App
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Email IDs of 3,000 officials from ISRO, MEA, among others breached: Report

Currently, it is unknown if any information from the compromised IDs was accessible to anyone.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Email credentials of at least 3,000 government officials have reportedly been compromised. The passwords of these government email ids are available in plain text across multiple databases on the dark web.

The 3,000 government email ids with the ‘gov.in' extension belongs to 20 entities, reported The Quint.

The ‘gov.in' IDs are provided only to government officials under ministries, departments, statutory bodies and autonomous bodies of central and state/Union Territories.

Some of these include Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), and Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI). 

Senior officials, too, have had their email ids compromised, said Sai Krishna Kothapalli, alumni of IIT Guwahati and founder of Hackrew, a cybersecurity startup that found the breach.

Former and current ambassadors, serving and retired scientists in ISRO and senior bureaucrats across state governments and autonomous bodies are among the several officials said to have compromised their email IDs.

Moneycontrol could not verify the claims made by The Quint or Kothapalli.

Currently, it is unknown if any information from the compromised IDs was accessible to anyone. However, this breach does raise some serious concerns. The most significant concern being accessible data from compromised email ids of scientists and other senior government officials working on important programmes.

The breach, if there is one, also highlights the lack of basic security measures taken by officials to protect sensitive data on the web.

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 12:40 pm

