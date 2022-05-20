Elongate: Musk's blast-from-the past name for his sexual misconduct scandal

Elon Musk has dismissed allegations that he groped a flight attendant in 2018

Elon Musk on Thursday dismissed allegations that he groped a flight attendant six years ago, later dubbing the scandal ‘Elongate’. It’s a scandal name he had devised back in March 2021 when he tweeted: “If there’s ever a scandal about me, *please* call it Elongate.”

Earlier today, Musk quote-tweeted his one-year-old post as he wrote: “Finally, we get to use Elongate as scandal name. It’s kinda perfect.”

His tweet came after Insider on Thursday reported that Musk’s company SpaceX paid $250,000 to an unnamed flight attendant to settle a sexual misconduct claim back in 2018.



Finally, we get to use Elongate as scandal name. It’s kinda perfect. https://t.co/qSNH7lsn72

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

The report said Elon Musk , who was receiving a massage from the woman in question during a flight on a private jet to London, exposed his erect penis to her, touched her leg without consent, and asked her to perform a sex act.

The billionaire business tycoon has rubbished these allegations. "The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook," Musk tweeted Thursday.

In the Business Insider article, Musk was quoted as saying the flight attendant's story was a "politically motivated hit piece" and that there was "a lot more to this story."

Musk, who is also chief executive of Tesla Inc and is in the midst of a contentious effort to buy Twitter Inc, said on Wednesday that he would vote Republican instead of Democrat, predicting a "dirty tricks campaign against me" would follow.





