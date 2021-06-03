MARKET NEWS

Elon Musk's tweet sends ‘Baby Shark’ investor Samsung Publishing’s shares soaring

During Asian trading hours, Musk tweeted, "Baby Shark crushes all! More views than humans," along with a video clip of the song.

June 03, 2021 / 04:54 PM IST

Samsung Publishing Co., a shareholder in the producer of the "Baby Shark" YouTube song, surged to its highest level in more than a month after SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted about the viral children’s song.

Shares of Samsung Publishing in South Korea soared more than 10 percent at one point during regular trading on June 2, before paring some gains to close 6.29 percent higher, reported CNBC.

During Asian trading hours, Musk tweeted, "Baby Shark crushes all! More views than humans," along with a video clip of the song.

While they share the same name, Samsung Publishing is not affiliated with the South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group.

"Baby Shark (Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo)" became a YouTube sensation in 2018. It has been viewed nearly 8.7 billion times and has made it to the Billboard Hot 100 chart in multiple weeks.

However, this is not the first time Musk's tweet has influenced assets of other firms ranging from cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin to equities including the so-called meme stocks.

In May this year, Dogecoin price plummeted as much as 23 percent as Tesla CEO delivered his monologue at the Saturday Night Live (SNL) while his several comments on Bitcoin and its negative impact on the environment via mining activities might have also played a part in plunging the cryptocurrency into a bearish trend.
