Elon Musk's start-up Neuralink can make a monkey play games with its mind

Pager, a nine-year-old macaque monkey, had a Neuralink implanted about six weeks before the video was filmed. He was first taught to play an on-screen game with a joystick.

Moneycontrol News
April 09, 2021 / 08:28 PM IST
Elon Musk's start-up Neuralink released a video that shows a monkey playing a video game using only its mind.  Musk shared the video of the monkey playing Pong on Twitter. Neuralink is a company that is developing implantable brain-machine interfaces to connect the human brain to computers.

The video shows Pager initially using the joystick to move a coloured square in the video game. Neuralink was able to use machine learning to anticipate where the monkey would move the square and predict its hand movements.

Soon after, the joystick was disconnected from the computer, but the monkey appears to continue playing Pong using only his mind.

"We are pleased to reveal the Link's capability to enable a macaque monkey, named Pager, to move a cursor on a computer screen with neural activity using a 1,024 electrode fully implanted neural recording and data transmission device," Neuralink said in a statement.

Elon Musk shared the same link on his Twitter, which gained traction of over 60,000 likes and many stunned reactions. 

In a separate tweet, Elon Musk said that the first Neuralink product would allow "someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than someone using thumbs."
