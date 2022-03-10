English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends
    Battleground 2022
    politician_pic

    Uttar Pradesh

    Total seats

    Uttarakhand

    Total seats

    Goa

    Total seats

    Manipur

    Total seats

    Punjab

    Total seats

    Elon Musk's SpaceX launches 48 Starlink satellites into orbit

    During a live stream of the launch, SpaceX`s launch director said: "Time to let the American broomstick fly and hear the sounds of freedom."

    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST
    The launch with the Starlink satellites took place from Cape Canaveral Space Force station in Florida on Wednesday.

    The launch with the Starlink satellites took place from Cape Canaveral Space Force station in Florida on Wednesday.


    Elon Musk's SpaceX launched 48 Starlink satellites into the orbit by a two-stage Falcon 9. The launch took place from Cape Canaveral Space Force station in Florida on Wednesday.

    "Another 48 Starlinks just reached orbit," Musk said in a tweet.

    During a live stream of the launch, SpaceX's launch director said: "Time to let the American broomstick fly and hear the sounds of freedom."

    The jibe was directed at Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin, who had last week said "let them fly on something else, their broomsticks", after Russia halted sales of its rocket engines to US launch providers amid economic sanctions following that country`s invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Roscosmos also withdrew technical support.

    Close

    Related stories

    The unnamed SpaceX's launch director was speaking a minute before the rocket was launched.

    Starlink is the largest constellation of satellites in orbit, with 2,000 a few hundred miles above the Earth, working together to provide internet to remote areas.


    The more SpaceX launches, the better the global coverage, and the firm has asked for permission to put over 30,000 in space in the coming decades.


    Starlink services has also been activated in Ukraine. Elon Musk had on February 26 said that Starlink satellite broadband service had been activated in Ukraine, after the country's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov pleaded with him to provide satellite-based communications to help resist Russia’s invasion.

    "Starlink service is now active in Ukraine," Musk tweeted, adding "more terminals en route, Musk had tweeted.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Falcon 9 #Russia #SpaceX #starlink #Ukraine
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 07:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.