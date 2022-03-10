Elon Musk's SpaceX launches 48 Starlink satellites into orbit

The launch with the Starlink satellites took place from Cape Canaveral Space Force station in Florida on Wednesday.

Elon Musk's SpaceX launched 48 Starlink satellites into the orbit by a two-stage Falcon 9. The launch took place from Cape Canaveral Space Force station in Florida on Wednesday.



Another 48 Starlinks just reached orbit https://t.co/BLb2x69lvQ

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 9, 2022

"Another 48 Starlinks just reached orbit," Musk said in a tweet.

During a live stream of the launch, SpaceX's launch director said: "Time to let the American broomstick fly and hear the sounds of freedom."

The jibe was directed at Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin, who had last week said "let them fly on something else, their broomsticks", after Russia halted sales of its rocket engines to US launch providers amid economic sanctions following that country`s invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Roscosmos also withdrew technical support.

The unnamed SpaceX's launch director was speaking a minute before the rocket was launched.

Starlink is the largest constellation of satellites in orbit, with 2,000 a few hundred miles above the Earth, working together to provide internet to remote areas.

The more SpaceX launches, the better the global coverage, and the firm has asked for permission to put over 30,000 in space in the coming decades.

Starlink services has also been activated in Ukraine. Elon Musk had on February 26 said that Starlink satellite broadband service had been activated in Ukraine, after the country's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov pleaded with him to provide satellite-based communications to help resist Russia’s invasion.

"Starlink service is now active in Ukraine," Musk tweeted, adding "more terminals en route, Musk had tweeted.