Elon Musk's 'single most annoying problem' on Twitter is...

Elon Musk on Tuesday took a swipe at Twitter for adding a new feature which allows users to use NFTs from their crypto wallets as their profile pictures.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO -- who recently made a public disclosure of a $3 billion stake in the micro-blogging site -- tweeted that the latest initiative was "annoying". He also criticised Twitter for failing to clean the platform of spambots which frequently post links to fraudulent crypto promotions and giveaways.

Musk was responding to a tweet by Pune engineer and his "Twitter friend" Pranay Pathole. "Elon, you need to do something about these Crypto spam bots. They're getting really annoying. Improving the verification system to prove that you're an actual *real* human would help with this," he tweeted.

To which, the billionaire businessman responded: "Yeah, single most annoying problem on twitter imo (in my opinion)."

Elon Musk had reiterated his stand on spambots earlier this year as well. In January, when Twitter announced the launch of a feature that will allow NFTs to be used as display pictures, Musk had said he found it annoying and added, "Twitter is spending engineering resources on this bs while crypto scammers are throwing a spambot block party in every thread!?"

Last month -- prior the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) filing which disclosed that Musk had 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter -- he had posted a poll on Twitter, asking its users whether they believe that the social media platform "rigorously adheres" to the principle of free speech. The consequences of their answers "will be important", Musk, a self-proclaimed free speech absolutist had added.

Musk -- who had refused to censor news from Russia during its invasion of Ukraine -- had also spoken about launching a new social media platform to encourage free speech.

On Tuesday, Musk also posted a Twitter poll asking users if they want the microblogging platform to have an edit button. Responding to the poll, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said: "The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully."

Agrawal's response was a dig at another Twitter-related poll that the billionaire had put out last week and asked users to "vote carefully as the consequences of the poll would be important".

In the previous poll Musk had asked users if they believed Twitter rigorously adhered to the principle of free speech.