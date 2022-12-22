Elon Musk’s security team member is suspect, not victim, in stalker incident: Police

Police in California have said that a member of Elon Musk’s security team is a suspect, not victim, in what the Twitter CEO described as a “crazy stalker” encounter last week.

Elon Musk tweeted last week that a “crazy stalker” had followed a car carrying one of his children in Los Angeles. He used the incident as justification for banning the @ElonJet Twitter account for doxxing his real-time location info.

“Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood,” tweeted Musk. “Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family,” he added, referring to Jack Sweeney, the college student who ran the @ElonJet account that tracked Musk’s private jet using publicly available information.

The Tesla billionaire also shared a video of the alleged stalker.

The official account of the incident provided by local police differs a bit from what Musk has alleged.

According to the Guardian, South Pasadena police department confirmed that an incident involving two vehicles took place on December 13, but said that a member of Musk’s team was being treated as a suspect, not the victim, in their investigation.

According to the police report, the victim in the case was a 29-year-old from Connecticut who said he had exited the 110 freeway in Pasadena and stopped to use his phone when another car “pulled directly in front of him, blocking his path.”

The 29-year-old said that the driver of the other car accused him of following his vehicle on the freeway. The driver got back into his car and struck the Connecticut man’s vehicle before leaving the spot, police said.

Police said the suspect is a member of Musk’s security team. Musk himself was not present at the time of the incident.

